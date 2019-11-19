MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Roe speaks out on MiLB issue
Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn) released a statement after joining 106 of his colleagues writing to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred opposing MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league baseball teams.
Nine of the 10 Appalachian League teams could be affected by the move after the 2020 season, including the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals and Kingsport Mets. Only the Pulaski Yankees would be remain in business if the move becomes reality.
“East Tennessee has long enjoyed watching America’s pastime in the Appalachian League each summer. With the First District of Tennessee home to four teams – and a fifth right across the border in Virginia – I could not more strongly oppose MLB’s plan as it stands because of the disproportionate impact it will have on our region,” Roe said, in the statement. “I was proud to join 106 of my colleagues in urging Commissioner Manfred to reconsider the plan to cut these teams and protect minor league baseball in our communities.
“Nearly half the Appalachian League teams call East Tennessee home, and it would be a great loss to the region and to MLB if they were eliminated. I look forward to discussing this plan in more detail with Major League Baseball.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King advances to Conference Carolinas semifinals
Julie Ward had 19 kills, nine digs and seven aces to lead King to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-14) Conference Carolinas quarterfinal victory over Converse.
Tristyn Lozano contributed 10 digs and nine kills for King (18-8). Kayley Holtsclaw (seven kills), Brittney Ramsey (six kills) and Kerri Ricker (36 assists, five digs) also filled the stat sheet.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sams to play for UVa-Wise
Sullivan Central senior basketball standout Peyton Sams, who plans to play next at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, will take part in a signing ceremony today in the school library at 2:45 p.m.
