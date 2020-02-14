PREP FOOTBALL
Mance linked to job opening
Richlands football coach Greg Mance said late Thursday night that he prefers not to comment right now on an article in MyHorryNews.com that linked him to the head coach opening at Loris High School in South Carolina.
According to the article, Mance’s name will be presented to members of the Horry County Board of Education on Monday night for approval.
Mance, 56, has won 205 games at Richlands since 1997. The Blue Tornado played in five state championship games, including three years in a row from 2005-07, winning the title in 2006.
Loris High School in located 30 miles from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The school has an enrollment of just under 900 and competes at the Class 3A level.
Former Loris coach Jamie Snider posted a 55-47 record over the past nine years with the Lions, including a 1-9 mark this past season. Snider was dismissed from his job in November following five straight losing records.
Tim Graham, who formerly led the baseball program at Abingdon High School, is the head baseball coach at Loris High School.
The list of Loris alumni features former 2008 graduate Jonathan Willard. A four-star prospect, Willard played linebacker at Clemson. Following a stint in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Willard transitioned to NASCAR where he worked as pit crew member for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Minor League Baseball
Resolution introduced in support of MiLB
Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) have introduced a resolution in the Tennessee General Assembly urging Major League Baseball to maintain affiliation will all current Minor League Baseball teams.
Senate Joint Resolution 889 officially expresses the State of Tennessee’s deepest concerns about the effects of cutting ties with Minor League teams on its communities. It also references the impact such a move would have in damaging fan loyalty and limiting opportunities for talented athletes to achieve success as professionals.
The action comes after part of a renegotiated Professional Baseball Agreement proposed severing ties with forty-two minor league teams, including the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals and Kingsport Mets.
Crowe and Lundberg also signed a letter to Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred urging Major League Baseball to save the minor league teams. The letter was signed by 10 other members of Tennessee’s Northeast Legislative Delegation.
“We need to continue to advocate the importance of these Minor League teams to Major League Baseball and both this resolution and letter aim to help in these efforts,” said Crowe, in a press release. “We are asking them not to turn their back on our communities and take away the opportunities of local citizens to experience family-friendly entertainment.”
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Four Battle athletes make plans
Four athletes from John Battle High School made their college decisions final on Thursday.
Dylan Cunningham will play both football and baseball at Bluefield College. Cunningham was a first team All-Mountain 7 District outfielder on the diamond in 2018, while his senior season on the gridiron was cut short due to an injury.
Tight end Tyler McCloud will play football at Carson-Newman University, Maggie Deel will play softball at King University and Orryn McGlone will compete in track and field at Emory & Henry.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Bucs fall at Wofford
Da’Ja Green scored 25 points and Jamari McDavid added 15 points and nine rebounds leading Wofford to an 86-62 Southern Conference victory over East Tennessee State.
Wofford (14-11, 7-3), which entered the night tied for first place in the SoCon, scored at least 21 points in three quarters and 18 in the fourth.
Micah Sheetz paced ETSU (8-17, 3-7) with 19 points, while Kaia Upton tossed in 11.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Belmont Abbey bests King
Belmont Abbey posted a 39-12 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas win over King University on Thursday.
King (3-8, 2-4) received wins via major decision from Rylee Billings, Elijah Seay and former Sullivan East High School star Elijah Hicks.
ROLLER DERBY
Roller Girls to host scrimmage
The Tri-Cities-based Little City Roller Girls will host the Smokey Mountain Roller Girls in a scrimmage on Sunday at Bristol Skateway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m,, with the scrimmage against a squad from Bryson City, N.C. beginning at 11 a.m. The Roller Girls will also be accepting donations for Clothes Closet, a local charity that provides clothing to those in need.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at Bristol Skateway or $12 at the door. Kids age 12 and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit littlecityrollergirls.com.
