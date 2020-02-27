EmoryLogo

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Williams, Dickens take top honors

Emory & Henry College senior Peyton Williams and first year head coach Jacklyn Dickens have been selected for a pair of top Old Dominion Athletic Conference awards.

Dickens, who led E&H to the ODAC regular season crown, has been selected as coach of the year. Williams, a Northwood product, was tabbed as Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition, Sydney McKinney, a senior from Union High School, joined Williams with ODAC first team honors. Sullivan East product Kara Stafford was placed on the second team.

Emory & Henry opens ODAC tournament play today against Lynchburg at Salem Civic Center. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.

UVa-Wise drops home finale

Caitlin Ross had 24 points and six rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped an 83-70 decision to Carson-Newman in the home finale for the Highland Cavaliers.

Braelyn Wykle had 20 points and seven assists for the Eagles (20-7, 16-5). Kayla Marosites added 12 points to her 21 rebounds.

UVa-Wise (12-15, 8-13), which will close out its regular season on Saturday at Coker, received 14 points and 11 boards from Ada Stanley. Happy Valley product Kalee Johnson added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who committed 25 turnovers.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eagles fly past Cavaliers

Briggs Parris scored 19 points and Chance Sheffey and Cameron Whiteside added 18 points each, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise fell 91-78 to Carson-Newman.

The Cavaliers are now 5-22 overall

King still 7th in Southeast Regional

Conference Carolinas regular season champion King (22-6) is still ranked 7th in the Southeast Regional rankings, which are used to determine the field for the NCAA Division II national tournament.

The Tornado, which is 19-6 in regional games, is the top ranked team in Conference Carolinas. Belmont Abbey is ranked 8th.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Sams goes deep twice for Tornado

Sullivan East product and King University freshman Chelsea Sams hit home runs in both ends of a doubleheader, falling to Queens 6-5, but then winning the nightcap 12-5.

Sams had three hits and scored three runs in the King win. Erin Foster hit two home runs and Casey Gilbert added one to go with Sams’ blast for the Tornado (7-7). Gilbert drove in six runs and Foster plated three. Emma Hughes picked up the win in the circle.

Sams, who led Sullivan East to 28 wins and an appearance in the Class AA sectionals last season, connected for a three-run home run in the opening game loss.

 

