BHC logo

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Pappy Thompson Award

deadline extended

The Bristol Herald Courier sports department has extended the deadline for Pappy Thompson Award nomination to Thursday, May 7.

Schools are encouraged to send nominations for the award to sports@bristolnews.com.

For questions, call (800) 326-2516 or (276) 645-2543 or contact Brian Woodson at @BHCWoodson or bwoodson@bristolnews.com

Sullivan East Patriot seniors

decide on college homes

Five Sullivan East seniors took part in private signings for the college of their choice on Friday at the school cafeteria.

They include Jett Jones, who will play football at Maryville, while Ashley Nunley will continue her basketball career at Southwest Virginia Community College).

Three Patriots will be continuing their education and athletics at King University, including Joey Snyder (golf), Autumn Garrett (track & field) and Ethan Montgomery (bass fishing).

Nickels to play at SWCC

Tennessee High senior Kenzie Nickels will join Nunley by continuing her basketball career and education at Southwest Virginia Community College.

DISTANCE RUNNING

Crazy 8s canceled

With the announcement that Kingsport’s Fun Fest slated for July has been canceled, the popular Crazy 8s 8K run, schedule for July 11, has also been canceled, according to a press release from organizer Hank Brown.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments