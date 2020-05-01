HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Pappy Thompson Award
deadline extended
The Bristol Herald Courier sports department has extended the deadline for Pappy Thompson Award nomination to Thursday, May 7.
Schools are encouraged to send nominations for the award to sports@bristolnews.com.
For questions, call (800) 326-2516 or (276) 645-2543 or contact Brian Woodson at @BHCWoodson or bwoodson@bristolnews.com
Sullivan East Patriot seniors
decide on college homes
Five Sullivan East seniors took part in private signings for the college of their choice on Friday at the school cafeteria.
They include Jett Jones, who will play football at Maryville, while Ashley Nunley will continue her basketball career at Southwest Virginia Community College).
Three Patriots will be continuing their education and athletics at King University, including Joey Snyder (golf), Autumn Garrett (track & field) and Ethan Montgomery (bass fishing).
Nickels to play at SWCC
Tennessee High senior Kenzie Nickels will join Nunley by continuing her basketball career and education at Southwest Virginia Community College.
DISTANCE RUNNING
Crazy 8s canceled
With the announcement that Kingsport’s Fun Fest slated for July has been canceled, the popular Crazy 8s 8K run, schedule for July 11, has also been canceled, according to a press release from organizer Hank Brown.
