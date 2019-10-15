PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill to play exhibition in Saltville
Prep basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy will play an exhibition game against the Bluefield College Rams today at 6:30 p.m. at Northwood High School in Saltville.
Sponsored by the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club, admission will be $7.
Point guard KK Robinson, 6-foot-4 guard Cam Thomas, 6-foot-8 forward Jamari Sibley and Virginia Tech commit Darius Maddox are among the stars for the 2019-20 edition of the Warriors.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Thompson inks with Rams
Graham High School senior softball standout Jocilyn Thompson signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to continue her softball career and education at Bluefield College in the fall of 2020.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Williams leads Wasps to win
A couple of players from Bristol led Emory & Henry College to a 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Hollins on Tuesday.
Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had 20 kills, four digs and four blocks for the Wasps (6-13 3-5), while Makayla Payne (Virginia High) added 10 kills and three blocks.
Zoe Brooks (Union) led Hollins with 17 assists.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke rocks E&H
Kelci Horner scored the lone goal for Emory & Henry as the Wasps dropped a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference match to Roanoke. E&H is now 2-10-1.
