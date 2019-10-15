steve smith

Oak Hill coach Steve Smith has a team that is rolling in talent.

 BHC File Photo

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Oak Hill to play exhibition in Saltville

Prep basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy will play an exhibition game against the Bluefield College Rams today at 6:30 p.m. at Northwood High School in Saltville.

Sponsored by the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club, admission will be $7.

Point guard KK Robinson, 6-foot-4 guard Cam Thomas, 6-foot-8 forward Jamari Sibley and Virginia Tech commit Darius Maddox are among the stars for the 2019-20 edition of the Warriors.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Thompson inks with Rams

Graham High School senior softball standout Jocilyn Thompson signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to continue her softball career and education at Bluefield College in the fall of 2020.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Williams leads Wasps to win

A couple of players from Bristol led Emory & Henry College to a 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Hollins on Tuesday.

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had 20 kills, four digs and four blocks for the Wasps (6-13 3-5), while Makayla Payne (Virginia High) added 10 kills and three blocks.

Zoe Brooks (Union) led Hollins with 17 assists.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Roanoke rocks E&H

Kelci Horner scored the lone goal for Emory & Henry as the Wasps dropped a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference match to Roanoke. E&H is now 2-10-1.

