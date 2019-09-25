WOMEN’S SOCCER
Monk scores in E&H loss
Freshman Michaela Monk (John Battle) scored the first goal of her collegiate soccer career on Tuesday in Emory & Henry College’s 2-1 loss to Piedmont.
Monk found the back of the net in the 61st minute for the Wasps (2-5-1) on a cross from the right side as the score was set up by teammates Kelci Horner and Helen Frazier.
Amanda Weinhart scored her second goal in the 70th minute to put Piedmont (6-4-1) ahead to stay.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tornado tops Tusculum
Tristyn Lozano had 19 kills and nine digs as the King University Tornado took a 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 non-conference win over the Tusculum Pioneers.
King (5-5) also received 36 assists from Keri Ricker.
Gibson stars in loss
Olivia Ney had 13 kills as Lees-McRae earned a 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 non-conference victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Former Abingdon High School star Matelyn Gibson once again led the way for UVa-Wise (1-7) as she finished with 15 kills and two blocks.
Roanoke rocks E&H
Linsey Bailey slammed down 18 kills as Roanoke rolled to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Emory & Henry.
E&H (3-9, 1-2) was led by Lauren Coolidge’s eight digs.
COLLEGE GOLF
King wins own tournament
King was king of the King University Invitational men’s golf tournament, which concluded on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Bristol with the host team taking the team title.
Leo Rigamonto (68-69—137) took medalist honors for the Tornado as the team finished 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Tusculum. Jeppe Thybo (tied for fourth, 75-65—140), Alex Bradford (tied for sixth, 70-71—141) and Chad Couch (tied for ninth, 69-73—142) added top-10 finishes for the Tornado.
Bryce Varner was the top finisher for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, with rounds of 72 and 72 to tie for 11th on the individual leaderboard.
King finished fifth in the women’s portion of the King University Invitational as Sasha Gardiner (tied for third, 77-79—156) led the way for the Tornado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.