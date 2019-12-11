COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
King rules over Southern Wesleyan
Kori West contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead King to a 75-62 Conference Carolinas victory over Southern Wesleyan.
Trinity Lee also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. King (4-4, 2-1) also re-ceived 13 points each from Ali Golden and Kiki Samsel. Virginia High product Amaya Lee had two points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Southern Wesleyan (0-7, 0-3) was paced by Emily Waters with 19 points.
Troy clubs Lady Bucs
Micah Sheetz scored 20 points and Tijuna Kimbro pulled down 14 rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 79-61 loss at Troy.
Harriet Winchester paced the Trojans with 13 points and 12 boards.
Amaya Adams tallied 11 points for ETSU (3-8). Kaia Upton added 11 points, three assists and three steals in the loss.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
King falls to 3-point barrage
Jordan Lowry scored 18 points, connecting in four of Southern Wesleyan’s 12 3s, to defeat King 79-73.
King (6-3, 1-2) made 11 3s of their own, led by James Brown, who canned four 3s and finished with 16 points. Jordan Floyd led the Tornado with 18 points. Josh Releford added 12, while Da-mion Ottman contributed seven points and 13 rebounds.
Southern Wesleyan (6-3, 3-0) also received from Clenzo Ross, who was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. King committed 20 turnovers to nine for the Warriors.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ward earns All-America honors
King’s Julie Ward has become the King University product to be chosen to the America Vol-leyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America team as an honorable mention selection.
King earned Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year and was an All-Conference Carolinas first team selection. She second in the league with an average of 4.03 kills per set and second with 371 total kills. She also led the league in service aces per set with an average of 0.53. On the defensive end, the sophomore averaged 3.28 digs per set and leds King with 15 double-doubles on the season.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Bearcats commit to the next level
A pair of Virginia High product took part in signing ceremonies on Wednesday.
Virginia High girls basketball player Ale Syndor signed to play basketball at Concord Universi-ty. Aaron Van Nostrand also committed to join the swim team at Lees-McRae in the fall.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Southern Virginia leaving the ODAC
Southern Virginia will be leaving the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to join the USA South Athletic Conference in both football and basketball effective in the summer of 2021.
Southern Virginia joined in the ODAC on a football-only basis beginning with the 2019 season and will continue through next season.
COLLEGE BASS FISHING
King competes in College Open
Landon Lawson and Nick Gilbert combined to finished eighth with a catch weighing 9.9 pounds during the Brandon Card BASS College Open last weekend at Norris Lake in Knoxville.
More than 40 teams were represented, including teams from Auburn and Tennessee. Logan Dillow and Oakley Powers also represented King.
Bryan College won the title with the lone catch over 14 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.