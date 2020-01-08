WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King wears out Converse
Trinity Lee and Ryleigh Fritz scored 15 points apiece and Kori West added 14 points and seven rebounds to lead King to a 72-49 Conference Carolinas rout of Converse.
Virginia High product Amaya Lee contributed two points, one rebounds and one assist. Kiki Samsel dished out six assists and Lee added seven rebounds for the Tornado (7-7, 4-4).
Converse (2-15, 1-7) was paced by Alexis McMillian with 16 points.
UVa-Wise split by ‘Splitters
Nia Vansant scored 22 points off the bench for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 76-62 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.
Shermeria Quarles led five Lincoln Memorial double figure scorers with 16 points.
Cynita Webb tallied 11 points and 11 boards and Kalee Johnson added 10 points for UVa-Wise.
Wasps stung by Maroons
Kara Stafford scored 11 points and Elizabeth Jones added 10 for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps suffered their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss.
Peyton Williams supplied 12 rebounds and four steals for E&H, which was outscored 21-9 in the second quarter.
MEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H drops ODAC game
Freshman Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) supplied 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks as Emory & Henry fell 84-55 before a crowd of 1,247 at Roanoke College.
E&H (3-10, 0-4) was also led by George Wythe sophomore Jake Martin (14 points) and Jordan Grant with 10 points.
Roanoke (9-4, 3-1) shot 50 percent from the field.
No. 3 Railsplitters pull away from UVa-Wise
Cameron Whiteside had 20 points and eight rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise hung in with NCAA Division II No. 3-ranked Lincoln Memorial before falling 76-64.
Lincoln Memorial (14-1, 7-0) was led by Courvoisier McCauley with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Whitfield added 16 points for the Railsplitters.
Chance Sheffey added 12 points for UVa-Wise (5-8, 1-6). Kaeleb Carter added 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bearcat Den to host FCA Prep Showcase
The third annual Friendshipcars.com FCA Prep Showcase will be held on Jan. 23-25 at Virginia High School’s Bearcat Den.
Fourteen games will be played over three days, including eight national prep teams and seven regional schools from six states. Those teams include more than 25 players who have either signed with or have received interest from Division I colleges.
PREP WRESTLING
Tournament set for VHS
The Ed Cressel Classic will be held Friday and Saturday at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Thirty-nine teams from five states are expected. Along with 47 all-state competitors, the event will include eight individual state titlists along with several nationally-ranked wrestlers and multiple state championship teams.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King collects first win
Suetonius Harris had nine kills and Sean Kohlhase added seven kills as King defeated Tusculum 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.
Jack Sarnowki contributed 21 assists, four blocks, three digs and two aces for the Tornado (1-2).
