PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Harrington wins again
Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington cruised to another win at the Hagan Stone Cross Country Classic in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Harrington crossed the finish line in 17:23.04 to win a meet for the third time in the span of seven days. She was also victorious in the Bristol Cross (Sept. 28) and the Randy Smith Classic (Thursday) and just like those meets, she left the rest of the field in the dust.
Gwen Parks of Reagan High School in North Carolina was runner-up to Harrington with a time of 18:30.83.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lees-McRae outlasts Tornado
Abby Wordsworth had 16 kills as Lees-McRae collected a 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado.
King (6-6, 2-2) received a 16-kill, 14-dig performance from Tristyn Lozano and former Sullivan Central High School standout Kayley Holtzclaw slammed down 10 kills.
UVa-Wise falls to 1-12
Noelle Knutson had nine kills as Anderson overpowered the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 South Atlantic Conference victory.
UVa-Wise (1-12, 0-9) was led by Ciara Kain’s eight kills and Morgan Milligan’s 20 assists.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King blanked by Barton
Olivia Bronson and Rebekah Beal scored goals as Barton posted a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado.
King (3-4, 1-2) managed just five shots.
E&H drops ODAC match
Nationally-ranked Washington and Lee rolled to a 7-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps.
E&H (2-7-1, 0-3) got on the board when freshman Helen Frazier scored with 38 seconds remaining.
SWCC remains winless
Southwest Virginia Community College suffered an 8-0 loss to Wake Tech on Saturday.
The Flying Eagles are now 0-7 and have yet to score a goal this season.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
E&H overpowered by Generals
Nationally-ranked Washington and Lee took a 7-1 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Saturday.
E&H (6-4-2, 0-2) spoiled the shutout on a goal by Casey Widdifield.
Barton clips King
Carlos Saavedra scored in the 31st minute, but that was the only goal King University could manage in a 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton.
King is now 1-5-1.
