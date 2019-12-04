MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Grimm inks deal with Brewers
Former Virginia High standout Justin Grimm inked a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and will be invited to the big-league club’s spring training deal.
The 31-year-old right-handed pitcher spent the 2019 season with the different MLB organizations: the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. He spent the entire season at the Class AAA level and did not appear in a big-league game.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H hangs 92 on Ferrum
Former Sullivan East High School standout Kara Stafford scored 19 points and hauled down four rebounds as Emory & Henry flattened Ferrum, 92-44, for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win.
All 12 players who got in the game for the Wasps (7-1, 2-0) scored. Sydney McKinney (Union) had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Peyton Williams (Northwood) finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Ferrum (0-7, 0-3) shot 17-of-72 from the field.
UVa-Wise improves to 5-2
Hanna Oliver led a balanced attack with 14 points and Caitlyn Ross had nine steals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 70-49 non-conference win over Bluefield State.
UVa-Wise (5-2) held a 39-31 rebounding edge and took advantage of 29 turnovers by its opponent.
Bluefield State (4-4) received six points and two assists from Tazewell High School graduate Dani Janutolo.
King crushes Lees-McRae
Arielle Holloway and Kori West each scored 13 points as King University won its Conference Carolinas opener by rolling to an 81-57 win over Lees-McRae.
The Tornado (3-3, 1-0) shot 49.1 percent from the field and placed five scorers in double figures. Freshman Amaya Lee (Virginia High) contributed four points and four steals to the win.
Lees-McRae (3-7, 0-2) committed 22 turnovers.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King clips Lees-McRae
Jordan Floyd fired in 31 points as King University earned an 85-81 Conference Carolinas win over Lees-McRae. The Tornado improved to 7-1.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Long inks with Cavaliers
Lebanon High School three-sport standout, Kara Long signed to continue her softball career the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Long is a shortstop and a three-year starter for the Pioneers.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King’s Ward picks up regional award
King volleyball standout Julie Ward has been selected first team All-Southeast Region by the D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). Ward was also named America Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Southeast Region.
The Berthoud, Colo., native was selected Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and first team all-conference last month.. Ward has led the Tornado offensively as she ranked second in the league with an average of 4.03 kills per set and second with 371 total kills. She also leads the league in service aces per set with an average of 0.53. On the defensive end, the sophomore averaged 3.28 digs per set and led King with 15 double-doubles on the season.
