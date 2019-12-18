COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Floyd guides King past Emmauel
Jordan Floyd scored 33 points to lead King to an 88-82 Conference Carolinas victory over Emmanuel on Wednesday afternoon at the Student Center Complex.
Floyd also contributed five assists and four rebounds for King (8-3, 3-2), which had lost two of its last three games.
Brandon Lamberth and Justin Frazier scored 12 points apiece. Damion Ottman tallied 10 points and six rebounds. Mike Salomon added eight boards for the Tornado.
Emmanuel (6-6, 3-1), which lost its first Conference Carolinas game, was paced by Brandon Simpson (20 points), Emerson McClung (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyonn Stuckey (14 points).
Floyd, who reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, will lead King to No. 16 Southern Indiana on Saturday to conclude the 2019 portion of its schedule.
Pioneers squeeze past Cavs
Tariq Jenkins scored 25 points and Tusculum earned an 86-84 South Atlantic Conference home win over UVa-Wise.
Briggs Parris led all scorers with 36 points for the Highland Cavaliers (4-6, 1-4), going 8-for-10 from 3-point range. Cameron Whiteside added 22 points in the loss.
Tusculum outscored UVa-Wise by one point in each half.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Pioneers outscores Cavaliers
Sydney Wilson scored 28 points to lead three Tusculum scorers in double figures to hold off UVa-Wise for an 89-85 South Atlantic Conference victory.
Mia Long scored 24 points and Kasey Johnson added 20 for the Pioneers (8-3, 3-1).
Cynita Webb led the Highland Cavaliers with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Nia Vanzant added 23 for UVa-Wise (6-4, 2-3), who will travel to King on Saturday.
King losses to Emmanuel
Ryleigh Fritz scored 21 points, and also had five rebounds and three assists, but King’s school record 19 3s weren’t enough in a 94-93 Conference Carolinas loss to Emmanuel.
Arielle Holloway added 18 points and Trinity Lee had 17 for the Tornado (4-6, 2-3). Ali Gordon had 16 points, while Kori West dished out six assists.
First place Emmanuel (7-3, 4-0) which shot 68.5 percent from the field, was led by Breanna Locke with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
King will conclude its 2019 schedule by hosting UVa-Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Ziegler to bat for Nittany Lions
Tennessee High senior Lakelyn Ziegler signed a letter of intent on Wednesday continue her education and play softball at Penn State-Altoona.
Penn State-Altoona is an NCAA Division III school located in Altoona, Pa. The Nittany Lions are part of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (IMCC).
Ziegler was an Semper Fidelis All-American last school year, awarded by the United States Marines as one of 96 rising seniors out of 6,500 applicants from across the country for their academic, athletic and community endeavors.
Keith to run for King
Holston senior cross country and track standout Jordan Keith took part in a signing ceremony to continue his running career at King University.
Keith, who won the Class 1 state title in the 800 meter dash last season and finished second in the cross country championships in October, also plays basketball for the Cavaliers.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
King's Seay honored
King University’s Elijah Seay has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week after posting a 3-3 mark in the Midwest Classic last weekend in Indianapolis.
Seay finished the event with a sixth place finish in the 197-pound weight class.
