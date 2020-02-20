Jordan Floyd broke his own school record with 47 points to lead King to a thrilling 97-95 Conference Carolinas men's basketball overtime win over Erskine in the regular season home finale for the Tornado on Wednesday night.
Floyd had scored 43 points on four occasions this season, but did four better in this one. He also had eight rebounds for the Tornado (20-6, 14-4), who remain in first place in Conference Carolinas.
Four players scored at least 18 points for Erskine, led by Trent Smoot Jr. with 23.
Mike Salomon had 16 points and seven rebounds for King. Josh Releford added 15. Floyd canned seven 3-pointers for the Tornado. Salomon added four and Releford had three from long range.
King ranked in initial in Southeast Regional poll
King University is ranked seventh in the first NCAA Southeast Regional rankings of the season.
King, which is 19-6, but 17-6 in NCAA Southeast Region games, has just regular season games left to play.
Lincoln Memorial is currently on top, followed by North Carolina-Pembroke. King is one of two Conference Carolinas teams included, with Southern Wesleyan ranked ninth.
The NCAA Division II men’s selection show is slated for March 8.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H still in contention in ODAC
Sydney McKinney (Union) had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals and Emory & Henry rallied past Guilford 50-45 to remain in the logjam at the top of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Miracle Walters had 14 points and Carisma Lynn had 13 rebounds for the Quakers.
Elizabeth Jones added six points and 13 boards for the Wasps (20-4, 14-3). Peyton Williams (Northwood) pulled down nine boards in the win.
King goes West for success
Kori West scored 27 points and added 17 rebounds to lead King to an 83-64 Conference Carolinas home victory over Erskine. She also had four assists and two blocked shots.
Ali Golden and Kiki Samsel scored 15 points each and Trinity Lee added 10 points for the Tornado (14-12, 11-9), who jumped out to a 41-28 halftime lead. Ryleigh Fritz dished out five assists.
Zyria Gray paced Erskine (5-20, 5-15) with 21 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Railsplitters pound Tornado
Sam Mast homered and drove in six runs as Lincoln Memorial collected 21 hits in a 18-9 non-conference win over King.
Lincoln Memorial (4-7) leadoff batter Max Palmiere had five hits, scored three runs and drove in three more.
King (7-4), which took a 5-0- lead in the top of the first, finished with 11 hits, including home runs by Connor Andrews and David Carnicella.
GOLF
Clear weather delivers ace
Tony Todd recorded a hole-in-one on the 18th hole at Clear Creek Golf Course on Wednesday. Todd was playing with Gerald Witte and Alex Todd.
