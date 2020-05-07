PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smith steps down at J.I. Burton
Chris Smith confirmed on Thursday that he has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at J.I. Burton after three seasons on the job.
What was the reason for his departure?
“Mostly personal reasons,” Smith said. “My wife and I have a baby boy now and that time away from him is precious.”
Smith had records of 14-10, 9-12 and 10-14 during his time at the helm of the Raiders.
“My time coaching girls basketball has been great,” Smith said. “Basketball is a passion of mine and I don’t plan on removing myself from the game completely. I have learned a great deal from my time spent at J.I. Burton the past few years and I am forever grateful for that. I wish nothing but success and good fortune on the ladies and I know they have lots to look forward to over the next few years. I will still be their biggest supporter even though I’m no longer going to be on the sidelines.”
The 31-year-old Smith is a 2008 graduate of Castlewood and was a star athlete for the Blue Devils.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU’s Hodges enters transfer portal
Less than 24 hours after Jason Shay was chosen as the new basketball coach at East Tennessee State, one of the Buccaneers’ top returning players has decided to leave.
Rising senior Bo Hodges has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, according to 24/7 Sports. Hodges was second on ETSU in scoring with 12.7 points a game. He also provided 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Buccaneers.
He must sit out next season and will be eligible for the 2021-22 campaign.
