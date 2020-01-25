PREP WRESTLING
Grundy wins Graham Invitational
The Grundy High School Golden Wave crowned seven individual champions to win the Graham Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday in Bluefield.
Ethan Blankenship (106-pound weight class), Kaleb Horn (113), Michael Taylor (120), Peyton McComas (182), Hunter Scarberry (195), Tanner Bishop (220) and freshman Logan Looney (285) stood atop the podium. Horn, McComas, Bishop and Looney all won by pinfall in the finals.
McComas had a seven-second pin at one point in the tournament.
Grundy outdistanced runner-up George Wythe for the team title.
GW’s Sebastian Lamrouex (126), Castlewood’s Cole Jessee (132), Graham’s Justin Fritz (152), Adam Akers of George Wythe (160) and GW’s Terry Mogan (170) also had first-place finishes in the event.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd scores 43 points again
King University’s Jordan Floyd scored 43 points – matching his own single-game school record – as the Tornado rallied for a 91-87 Conference Carolinas road win over Belmont Abbey.
King (14-5, 8-3) trailed by 13 points at halftime, before rallying behind Floyd. Floyd was 16-for-29 from the field – and just 1-for-10 from 3-point range – and 10-for-12 at the free throw line to go along with five rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks.
Randolph rolls past Wasps
Justin Dula’s 19-point, seven-rebound performance sparked Randolph’s 91-73 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over the Emory & Henry Wasps.
E&H (4-14, 1-8) was led by Malcolm Morgan’s 14 points, while Chilhowie High School graduate Dylan Catron added 12 points and five rebounds.
UVa-Wise drops seventh straight
The Anderson Trojans shot 62 percent from the field in taking an 89-78 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cameron Whiteside had 18 points and nine rebounds for UVa-Wise (5-13, 1-11), which has lost seven in a row.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stafford stars in E&H win
Former Sullivan East High School standout Kara Stafford scored a career-high 25 points as Emory & Henry earned a 78-56 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Wasps (15-3, 9-2) also received 13 points from Sydney McKinney (Union) and a dozen points from Northwood High School graduate Peyton Williams.
Anderson overpowers UVa-Wise
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise shot just 28.2 percent from the field in dropping a 66-55 South Atlantic Conference decision to nationally-ranked Anderson.
Nia Vanzant scored 18 points for UVa-Wise (8-10, 4-8), which was outrebounded by a 61-43 margin.
Belmont Abbey tops Tornado
Maria Kuhlman scored 16 points as Belmont Abbey earned a 75-70 Conference Carolinas triumph over King.
King (10-9, 7-6) was led by Ali Golden’s 19 points.
Samford stomps ETSU
East Tennessee State made just 15 of its 57 shots from the field – including a 1-for-17 showing from 3-point range – in a 68-34 Southern Conference setback to Samford.
The Buccaneers (7-14, 2-4) managed just 14 second-half points.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King bests Belmont Abbey
Sean Kohlhase collected 14 kills and nine digs as King University outlasted Belmont Abbey for a 25-20, 22-25, 30-28, 29-31, 15-11 Conference Carolinas win.
The Tornado (3-5, 1-0) snapped a three-game losing skid.
