WRESTLING
Grundy eighth grader competes nationally
Carson Griffey, an eighth grader at Riverview Middle School in Grundy, Virginia, had himself quite a summer as he spent seven weeks competing around the United States as a member of the Ohio All-Star wrestling team.
The squad consisted of 20 of the top wrestlers in grades 6-10 from eight different states. Team members were selected based on academic, athletic and civic achievements.
Griffey was the first Grundy grappler to be wrestling for the Ohio All-Stars and compiled a 17-4 record in tournaments in San Diego, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe and several other locations.
“The trip helped me a lot as a wrestler,” Griffey said. “I was in prime conditioning all summer, the elevation was really hard to wrestle against but overall I wrestled really good. I think I won some close matches and lost some close matches so it could have went either way, but most of the time they came out on my side.”
PREP FOOTBALL
Pioneers, Warriors to play on Thursday
The Lebanon Pioneers will play Wise County Central on Thursday, September 5.
The game was originally slated for Sept. 6.