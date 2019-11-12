gw

PREP VOLLEYBALL

GW finishes as Region 1C runner-up

Auburn overpowered George Wythe for a 25-12, 25-12, 25-6 win on Tuesday night in the finals of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.

GW (17-14) received three kills apiece from Meleah Kirtner and Maria Malavolti, while Karrah James had eight digs. The Maroons play a state quarterfinal game on the road Saturday against either Patrick Henry of Thomas Walker.

Auburn (28-2) will host one of those teams.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Seven/Three Rivers Jamboree on Thursday

The Big Seven Conference/Three Rivers Conference boys basketball jamboree will be held on Thursday night at Sullivan East High School.

The schedule for one 20-minute half of exhibition action is as follows: Sullivan South vs. Science Hill (5 p.m.), Sullivan Central vs. Cherokee (5:30 p.m.), Happy Valley vs. Volunteer (6 p.m.), Elizabethton vs. Dobyns-Bennett (6:30 p.m.), Johnson County vs. Tennessee High (7 p.m.), Unicoi County vs. Daniel Boone (7:30 p.m.) and Sullivan East vs. David Crockett (8 p.m.).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC is 3-0

Freshman LynLeigh Rhodes (Tennessee High) had herself a game – 15 points, 11 rebounds – as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 3-0 with a 66-65 win at Johnson University.

Rhodes scored the go-ahead bucket with 25 seconds left. Ta-Tionna White (Dobyns-Bennett) added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryville beats Wasps

Emory & Henry College committed 24 turnovers and couldn’t overcome a 15-point halftime deficit in dropping an 81-71 non-conference decision to Maryville.

Union High School graduate Sydney McKinney had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Wasps (1-1), while former Northwood High School standout Peyton Williams produced a 19-point, eight-rebound stat line.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise gets first win

Chance Sheffey flirted with a triple double – finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists – as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted an 88-70 non-conference win over Piedmont International.

UVa-Wise (1-2) also received 22 points from Briggs Parris.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments