MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H downs Skidmore
Emory & Henry built a 23-point second half lead, then had to hold off a late rally by Skidmore College but the Wasps prevailed with a 74-67 in the St. Pete Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Kevin Grau led the Wasps (3-6) with 19 points as Malcolm Morgan added 17. Freshman Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) tallied 16 points.
Southern Indiana sinks King
Josh Price scored 23 points off the bench as nationally-ranked Southern Indiana cruised to an 87-68 win over King.
King (8-4) was led by Jordan Floyd’s 26 points.
