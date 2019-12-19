NCAALogo
NCAA Logo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps stung in Florida

Freshman Kevin Grau Rodriguez scored 14 points and Jamie Clarke added 11 in Emory & Henry’s 97-73 loss to Calvin College in the St. Pete Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Derek DeVries paced Calvin (4-5) with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Micah Banks added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wasps (2-6).

Rodriguez, a freshman from Tampa, Florida, also had five board and three steals in the loss.

UVa-Wise overwhelms Ohio-Chillicothe

Eric Okenchi had 16 points and nine rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise overpowered Ohio University-Chillicothe for am 86-59 win on Thursday afternoon.

Briggs Parris added 16 points for UVa-Wise (5-6), which raced out to a 17-2 lead.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments