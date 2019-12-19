MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wasps stung in Florida
Freshman Kevin Grau Rodriguez scored 14 points and Jamie Clarke added 11 in Emory & Henry’s 97-73 loss to Calvin College in the St. Pete Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Derek DeVries paced Calvin (4-5) with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Micah Banks added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wasps (2-6).
Rodriguez, a freshman from Tampa, Florida, also had five board and three steals in the loss.
UVa-Wise overwhelms Ohio-Chillicothe
Eric Okenchi had 16 points and nine rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise overpowered Ohio University-Chillicothe for am 86-59 win on Thursday afternoon.
Briggs Parris added 16 points for UVa-Wise (5-6), which raced out to a 17-2 lead.
