COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H advances to ODAC semifinals
Peyton Williams and Kara Stafford combined to score 16 of Emory & Henry’s 21 fourth quarter points to rally the Wasps past Lynchburg 61-57 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Thursday at Salem Civic Center.
Top-seeded Emory & Henry (22-4) trailed the No. 8 Hornets 45-40 going into the final period before Williams (Northwood) scored nine of her 13 points and Stafford (Sullivan East) added seven of her 14 in the final period for the Wasps.
Sydney McKinney (Union) added 14 points and 11 boards for the Wasps, who will play Randolph-Macon in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kylea Cooper scored nine points in the win.
Abby Oquich and Erin Green led the Hornets (13-14) with 13 points each.
