MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ervin scores eight
Elon University freshman Zac Ervin (Gate City) scored eight points on Wednesday night for the Phoenix in their 75-61 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Ervin shot 3-for-10 from the field and also had four rebounds and a steal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tornado blows past ‘Splitters
Arielle Holloway scored 22 points and Ali Golden added 11 to lead King to a 67-60 win over Lincoln Memorial.
King (2-3) also received nine points from Kori West. The Tornado committed just 10 turnovers, while forcing 17 by the Railsplitters.
Graham High School product Lexi Kiser had six points in the loss.
Sams to sign up with Cavaliers
Sullivan Central senior basketball standout Peyton Sams, who plans to play next at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, will take part in a signing ceremony on Dec. 12 at 2:45 p.m. in the school library. The signing was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Craig added to Pirates 40-man roster
Will Craig took an important step in his journey to the major leagues on Wednesday as the former Science Hill High School star was added to the 40-man roster of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
A first-round pick of Pittsburgh in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Wake Forest University, Craig has hit .259 with 51 home runs and 264 RBIs in 449 games over four seasons in the Pirates’ minor league system. He played for the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians in 2019 and competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Pitcher Blake Cederlind, who made six starts for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2016, was also added to Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
More awards for Delisle
King University soccer standout Ben Delisle has been selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Southeast Region All-Region Team.
Delisle, who was also an All-Conference Carolinas first team honoree, led the Tornado with 13 goals, three assists and 29 points. Three of those goals were game-winners for King.
