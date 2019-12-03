MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tigers nullify sting of Wasps
Robert Holliday Jr. recorded a double-double, contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 69-62 loss at the University of the South on Tuesday night.
Joey Knox led four Tigers (6-2) in double figures with 17 points. Adrian Thomas added 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Emory & Henry (2-4), which fell behind 35-19 at the break, also received eight points from Kevin Grau Rodriguez and seven points each by Malcolm Morgan and Jordan Grant. Colin Molden led the Wasps with 10 rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNING
Harrington headed to UNC
Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington will sign a letter of intent today to continue her cross country and track career at the University of North Carolina.
Harrington, who will run in national events in Portland, Oregon and San Diego over the next two weekends, will take part in a ceremony in the Virginia High School auditorium today at 2:30 p.m.
Harrington became just the seventh girl in Virginia history to break the 17-minute mark in capturing the Class 2 cross country championship last month in Salem, Va.
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
Roe meets with MLB officials
Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. released a statement on Tuesday following a meeting that several officials had on Tuesday with with Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem.
A proposal by Major League Baseball could result in the end of 42 Minor League Baseball teams, including nine of the 10 teams in the Appalachian League. That includes four teams in Roe’s district, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Johnson City and Kingsport.
“The First District of Tennessee is home to four minor league baseball teams in the Appalachian League – with a fifth right across the border in Bristol, Virginia,” Roe said. “There are ongoing discussions between MLB and its minor league affiliates about the future of minor league baseball, and since half of the Appalachian League teams play in our region, I want to be active in ensuring America’s pastime is preserved for generations to come. For that reason, I met with Deputy Commissioner Halem to discuss the concerns our communities have with the potential loss of the Appalachian League and its impact on Northeast Tennessee. I look forward to continuing on working to preserve baseball in the First District of Tennessee.”
