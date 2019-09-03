COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
E&H drops non-conference match
Sophomores Chelsie Crussell and Abbie Jennings (Marion) supplied five digs apiece as Emory & Henry dropped a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 decision at Southern Virginia University.
Makayla Payne (Virginia High) and Ashley Clayton each collected three kills for E&H, now 1-3.
PRO BASEBALL
Cardinals extend Appy League Finals
The 2019 Appalachian League season began on June 18 and will conclude on Sept. 4.
Todd Lott pounded out three hits and Hector Soto pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Johnson City Cardinals collected a 7-2 victory over the homestanding Burlington Royals on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Appy League Finals.
The winner-take-all Game 3 will be held today in Burlington.
Johnson City scored four times in the first inning off Royals starting pitcher Noah Murdock, a former University of Virginia standout, and the Cardinals were in control the rest of the way.
Burlington will go for its first Appy League title since 1993 today, while Johnson City last won it all in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.