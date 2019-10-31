HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Abingdon, Union claim Mountain 7 titles
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee captured the Mountain 7 District girls cross country championship on Wednesday at Sugar Hollow Park.
Jessee finished the 3.1 mile trek in 19:20.8, ahead of teammate Cecilia Johnson (20:25.7). The Falcons also topped Union to take the team crown.
Union reversed the results in the boys competition, with the Bears claiming the crown ahead of Abingdon. Tanner Casano (16:14.7) was the first place finisher for Union, followed by teammate Nathaniel Hersel (16:33.1).
Castlewood sweeps Cumberland meet
Castlewood won both the boys and girls team titles in the Cumberland District championships held on Wednesday at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield.
Hunter Hicks of Castlewood took first place for the boys in 18:57.30, while fellow Blue Devil runner Adam Gibson (19:18.70) was second.
Eastside’s Gracie Cress (26:35.0) took first place honors for the girls, finishing ahead of Castlewood’s Adrianna Hall (26:36.90).
Maroons claim the MED girls race
Camryn Hardin took first place and led the Maroons to the top spot in the Mountain Empire District championships held on Wednesday at Blacksburg High School.
Hardin finished in 21:14.90 to defeat Auburn’s Anna Kuchan (21:18.20).
Auburn took the boys team title ahead of George Wythe, paced by Adam Downs, who crossed the finiah line in 17:38.10.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H picked fifth in ODAC poll
The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team has been picked to finish in a tie for fifth place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season.
Emory & Henry will begin its first season under head coach Jaclyn Dickens, a former assistant, who replaced Anne Crutchfield after last season. The Wasps, who were 22-4 last season, returned 11 players, including three starters, led by Sydney McKinney (Union) and Peyton Williams (Northwood).
Emory & Henry has posted five-straight winning seasons, and now has its eyes set on the school record for consecutive winning seasons at seven. The mark was achieved between the 1982-83 and 1988-89 seasons under Hall of Fame Head Coach Joy Scruggs.
Guilford leads the poll with seven-first place votes while Washington and Lee University and Randolph-Macon College sit close in second and third with three top nods each.
The Wasps will open their season on Nov. 8 at Averitt University.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater bops Wasps
Rachel Gaston’s 16 kills helped Bridgewater improve to 23-5 with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
E&H (7-17, 4-8) was led by Delaini Nagy’s five kills.
