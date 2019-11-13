MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Appy League HOF class announced
Boyce Cox, Chauncey DeVault and Bill Halstead are among the 13 newest members of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.
A special election was led at the league’s Fall Meetings last month in Bristol, Virginia.
Cox is credited with keeping baseball in the City of Bristol after being named president of the Bristol franchise in 1983 and working as general manager until the time of his death in 2007. He was named the Appalachian League Executive of the Year multiple times. Cox was a first baseman in the Appy League in 1943 and 1946 for the Bristol Twins, serving in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and 1945.
DeVault was Appy League president from 1947-79.
Halstead was president of the Appalachian League from 1982-95. He played for the Kingsport Cherokees in 1947, appearing in 43 games. He played an additional seven seasons in the Mountain States League, making the All-Star team five straight years. Halstead served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46 before attending Appalachian State where he earned four letters in football and two in baseball.
Lee Landers (Appy League President, 1996-2018), Ray Smith (Elizabethton Twins manager, 1987-Present), Randy Bown (owner, Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Reds, Elizabethton Twins), Bobby Floyd (Kingsport Mets manager, 1987-88), David Hagan (owner, Pulaski Yankees), Jim Holland (Princeton Rays general manager, 1991-2015), Andruw Jones (Danville Braves outfielder, 1994), George McGonagle (Bluefield Orioles/Blue Jays organizations, 1951-Present), Scott Niswonger (contributor from Greeneville, Tennessee) and Miles Wolff (contributor from Burlington, North Carolina) also earned enshrinement.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marosites shines as C-N clips King
Former Elizabethton High School star Kayla Marosites produced a sublime 27-point, 22-rebound, nine-assist, two-block, two-steal stat line in Carson-Newman’s 111-82 crushing of King on Wednesday night in a non-conference contest.
King (1-2) was led by Trinity Lee’s 20 points, while former Virginia High standout Amaya Lee dished out five assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd claims TSWA honors
King senior basketball standout Jordan Floyd has been selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Week.
Floyd, who also earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors, led the Tornado to a pair of season-opening wins, scoring 34 points against both UVa-Wise and Carson-Newman.
Samford smacks UVa-Wise
The Samford Bulldogs of the Southern Conference shot 55 percent of the field in rolling to a 102-64 exhibition win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Wednesday.
UVa-Wise received 12 points apiece from Chance Sheffey and Cameron Whiteside.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
More awards for Ward
King senior standout Julie Ward has been selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Week.
Ward led King to a 3-0 record last week with 55 kills and 35 dig, along with six aces and four blocks in the three wins.
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Hicks wins for King
Former Sullivan East High School star Elijah Hicks had one of King University’s four victories on Wednesday in the Tornado’s 27-19 dual meet loss to Cumberland University.
Hicks pinned Jake Rhyne at 4:13 in the 133-pound weight class. Rylee Billings (125), Tyler Williams (149) and Elijah Seay (197) were also victorious.
