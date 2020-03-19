PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Corona League on hold
Add the Corona League to the list of sports groups to have play suspended.
The league formed by students at Wise County Central High School and played on an outdoor court was featured in Thursday’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. The league was formed last Friday after it was announced schools in Virginia would be closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and played its first game on Monday.
“We’ve only played one game and that was on Monday before any restrictions that were punishable by law were made,” said Central senior Isaiah McAmis, one of the founders of the league. “We obviously do not want to put anyone in danger in any way, and we’re going to take it slow about playing just like anyone else would be. But we’re going to finish out our league eventually whenever the time is appropriate for it. … We appreciate the support everyone has given to us and can hopefully be able to play soon.”
NASCAR
Kingsport Speedway alters schedule
In accordance with the CDC guidelines and at the most recent recommendation of NASCAR, Kingsport Speedway is postponing all events through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns.
According to a press release, track officials still hope to have a full season of racing with a revised schedule.
