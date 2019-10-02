PREP GOLF
Chilhowie wins Hogo tourney
In a thrilling finish, Chilhowie edged Holston by one stroke to win the Hogoheegee District tournament.
The event began on Monday at Holston Hills Community Golf Course by a storm led to the completion of the tournament on Tuesday.
Chilhowie had a team score of 367.
Noah Barr and Chase Coley each shot an 88 for Chilhowie, while Holston’s Austin Berry earned medalist honors with an 85.
Both teams advance to Thursday’s Region 1D tournament at Tazewell County Country Club.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
THS grad wins E&H Invite
A pair of Tennessee High graduates currently playing for the University of Lynchburg finished one-two on the leaderboard at the Emory & Henry College Invitational, which concluded on Tuesday at Glenrochie Country Club.
Lily Self (75-79—154) took the top spot for the Hornets, while Ivy Foran (80-80—160) was runner-up. It was the second straight tournament win for Self.
Ashley Underwood (17th, 99-108—207) was the top golfer for E&H.
College Men’s Basketball
ETSU releases 2019-20 schedule
Eighteen home games and trips to Kansas and LSU are on the schedule for East Tennessee State in the upcoming season.
ETSU will have non-conference visits to Freedom Hall from Sun Belt foe Appalachian State, Big South contender Winthrop and Horizon League member Cleveland State. The Bucs will host a pair of Maui Mainland games on Nov. 23-24 against Delaware State and either Southern Utah or Charleston Southern.
The preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference, the Buccaneers open the season with a home exhibition game with Limestone on Nov. 1, with the regular season slate beginning on Nov. 6 against Newberry.
ETSU will open SoCon play on Dec. 4 at The Citadel. The Bucs will host defending champ SoCon Wofford on Jan. 1, 2020.
Six teams on the schedule made the postseason last year, including four in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
King draws Shaw
The King University Tornado battled to a 3-3 draw with Shaw on Tuesday.
KU (1-4-1) received goals from Andrew Rhoda, Carlos Saavedra and Ben Delisle.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King whips Wesleyan
The duo of Tristyn Lozano (11 kills, 11 digs, five aces) and Julie Ward (14 digs, 10 kills) led King University to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 Conference Carolinas win over Southern Wesleyan.
The Tornado (6-5, 2-1) also received 25 assists from Keri Ricker.
UVa-Wise falls to 1-10
Former Lee High standout Sheridan Herron contributed four kills and a block to Concord University’s wild 27-25, 25-18, 19-25, 29-31, 15-11 non-conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Meagan Blagg (Union) had 14 kills and Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) had three aces for UVa-Wise, now 1-10 on the season.
Oakes, Greensboro prevail
Sarah Oakes and Abbie Jennings were once teammates at Marion High School.
They squared off as college adversaries on Tuesday night.
Oakes had four kills, three aces and three blocks as Greensboro College took a 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21 win over Jennings-led Emory & Henry.
Jennings finished with 23 digs for E&H (3-12), while former Tennessee High standout Carley Williams contributed 13 kills.
