Richlands Logo
Submitted

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Street leads locals in VHSL tourney

Caleigh Street of Richlands led the contingent from far Southwest Virginia in Monday’s VHSL Girls Open state golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.

Street carded a five-over 75 to tie for 13th on the leaderboard.

Abingdon’s Grace Addison (tied for 16th, 76), Katie Hall of Abingdon (tied for 30th, 79), Lee High’s Olivia Baker (tied for 47th, 84) and George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87) also competed in the event.

Julie Shin of Independence won the tournament with a 64.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Ward honored

King University sophomore Julie Ward has been selected as the Conference Carolinas player of the week. She had a combined 31 kills and 17 digs last week in wins over Emmanuel and Erskine.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments