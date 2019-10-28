PREP GIRLS GOLF
Street leads locals in VHSL tourney
Caleigh Street of Richlands led the contingent from far Southwest Virginia in Monday’s VHSL Girls Open state golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Street carded a five-over 75 to tie for 13th on the leaderboard.
Abingdon’s Grace Addison (tied for 16th, 76), Katie Hall of Abingdon (tied for 30th, 79), Lee High’s Olivia Baker (tied for 47th, 84) and George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87) also competed in the event.
Julie Shin of Independence won the tournament with a 64.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King’s Ward honored
King University sophomore Julie Ward has been selected as the Conference Carolinas player of the week. She had a combined 31 kills and 17 digs last week in wins over Emmanuel and Erskine.
