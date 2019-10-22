NASCAR
BMS to host ARCA Series race
Bristol Motor Speedway has been added to the 2020 schedule for the ARCA Menard Series.
The Sept. 17 event will be part of the 10-race format for the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which features top teams in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.
There will be 20 ARCA races overall at 20 different tracks in 2020, with the season opener set for Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway.
Every race is scheduled for live television coverage. Eight events will be televised on FS1 and FS2 and 12 races will be on MAVTV.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Delise earns league honors
Ben Delisle of King has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Player of the Week.
Delisle scored three goals last week for King. He had two goals in King’s game at North Greenville on Oct. 16 before scoring another in the Tornado game with Chowan at home on Saturday, Oct. 19.
A junior from Montreal, Delisle, who now has four two-goal games in his career, is currently second in Conference Carolinas with eight goals. He is third with 18 total points.
E&H drops another ODAC match
Ethan Taylor collected a second half goal on a penalty kick for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps fell to 0-6 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a 5-1 loss to Hampden-Sydney.
The Wasps (6-8-2) were outshot 26-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UVa-Wise falls to 1-17
Gabby Gray had a dozen kills as Tusculum took a 25-17, 25-19, 25-8 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-17, 0-14) received 14 assists, six kills ace one ace from Abingdon High School graduate Matelyn Gibson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.