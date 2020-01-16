DRAG RACING
Bristol Dragway schedule set
The Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem will move to Aug. 21-23 this year at Bristol Dragway.
Meanwhile, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will return on June 19-21 for the 20th anniversary, and the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference finals will be held on July 16-18.
Programs such as the Fall Fling and Street Fights will also return to the Bristol Dragway schedule this season.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
NET regional meet Saturday in Kingsport
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Swimming and Diving Championship sponsored by Great Clips will be held on Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The swimming preliminaries will be held from 9:15 a.m. to noon, followed by the diving events from 1:45 to 3 p.m. The swimming finals are slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. and should end before 8:30. An awards ceremony will follow.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Bucs fall at Furman
E’Lease Stafford had 22 points and five rebounds for East Tennessee State, but the Lady Bucs dropped an 81-62 Southern Conference decision to Furman on Thursday night.
Celena Taborn led four Paladins in double figures with 15 points, along with 10 rebounds.
ETSU (6-12 1-2) also got 12 points and four assists from Micah Scheetz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
ETSU hired Yelton as head coach
Former longtime Samford assistant Jay Yelton has been selected as the new head coach for the ETSU women’s soccer program.
Yelton, who becomes the fourth head coach in program history, spent the last 17 years at Samford, including the last four as associate head coach.
ETSU was 5-11-4 last season.
