PREP BASKETBALL
Miller steps down at Honaker
Brandon Miller confirmed on Thursday night that he has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Honaker High School, a move that is effective immediately.
Miller was in his third season leading the Tigers and had compiled a 42-29 record during his time leading his alma mater, including a Region 1D runner-up finish and state tournament berth in 2018. He cited personal reasons for his decision.
“I believe it is best for me to step away from coaching right now, not just for me but more importantly my family,” Miller wrote in a text message to the Bristol Herald Courier. “I am making the decision to put God, my family and my healthy first in my life. I appreciate all the people who have supported me for the last three years.”
Honaker (7-12) is scheduled to host Black Diamond District rival Twin Valley tonight and athletic director Trevor Coleman will serve as interim coach. Coleman has experience as both a head coach in boys and girls basketball at Honaker.
Fundraiser set at Richlands
Tonight’s doubleheader between Lebanon and Richlands has been designated as a Suites and Sneakers, Coaches vs. Cancer Night.
A moment of silence for cancer victims is planned before the game. Donations for area cancer patients and their families will be accepted.
Saturday’s Grundy at Richlands doubleheader will serve as a pink-out night to raise awareness for cancer research.
