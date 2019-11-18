WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H’s Williams takes ODAC honors
Emory & Henry College senior forward Peyton Williams has been selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
The Saltville, Virginia native led Emory & Henry to a 2-1 week including a pair of wins at the Comfort Suites Classic. She averaged 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game over the weekend event, earning Most Outstanding Player honors.
Through the first two weekends of the season, Williams is third in the ODAC in scoring (16.3 ppg) and field goals made (22-of-43) and leads the ODAC in overall points (65), rebounds (42), rebounding average (10.5), and free throws made (16-of-22).
ETSU falls to Aggies
Micah Sheetz scored 26 points – including 10-for-12 from the free throw line – and also contributed five steals, three steals and three rebounds, but East Tennessee State dropped an 80-69 affair at North Carolina A&T.
Kaia Upton tallied 10 points, four boards, three steals and three assists for the Lady Bucs, who fell to 1-3 on the season. ETSU hosts Radford in an 11 a.m. game on Thursday at Brooks Gym.
UVa-Wise improves to 3-1
Senior Cynita Webb’s 26-point, 17-rebound performance led the way as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 82-74 win over Lees-McRae. The Highland Cavaliers are 3-1.
SWCC still unbeaten
Olivia Miller (Daniel Boone) pumped in 30 points as Southwest Virginia Community College stomped Johnston Community College, 104-39, and improved to 5-0.
Hailie Hatcher (Tennessee High) added 14 points for the Flying Eagles, while Cassie Keene (Grundy) scored a dozen points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
High-scoring triumph for Tornado
Jordan Floyd led six King University scorers in double figures with 29 points as the Tornado improved to 4-0 with a 99-85 triumph over the visiting Lee University Flames on Monday night.
Josh Releford added a career-high 20 points and six rebounds in the win.
UVa-Wise bops Berea
Cameron Whitesides scored 23 points to lead six University of Virginia’s College at Wise scorers in double figures as the Highland Cavaliers hammered Berea, 100-53.
UVa-Wise (2-2) shot 52.7 percent from the field.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Holmes awarded SoCon honors
East Tennessee State sophomore running back Quay Holmes has been named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Holmes finished Saturday’s home finale victory over Mercer with a program-record 255 yards rushing, surpassing ETSU Hall of Famer Brandon Walker’s record of 242 yards set in 1998 against Charleston Southern. Holmes reached 255 yards rushing on 26 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Holmes’ 255 yards on the ground is the most by a SoCon player this season and is tied for 20th-most rushing yards in a single game in Southern Conference history.
Holmes eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career, becoming just the fifth player in ETSU history to do so in a single season. The redshirt-sophomore is now over the 2,000-yard mark in his career, heading into the final week of play at Vanderbilt with 2,061 career rushing yards.
He also scored three times in the 38-33 win over the Bears.
YOUTH TENNIS
Local 18U team placed 8th in Nationals
A local team from the Tri-Cities area competed in the 2019 USTA Junior Team Tennis 18U National Championships last weekend in San Antonio, Texas.
The finished eighth in the advanced division, finishing second in pool play before losing to the eventual national championship team from Austin, Texas.
The players involved included David Bieger (Bristol, Tenn.), Anna Campbell (Bristol, Va.), Alyssa Getty (Nashville), Griffen Nickels (Johnson City), Willa Rogers (Kingsport) and Seth Thomas (Kingsport).
The team was coached by David Poole of Bristol.
