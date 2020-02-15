PREP WRESTLING
Newton, Campbell win titles for AHS
Abingdon High School’s talented twosome of Jack Newton and Jack Campbell both won titles at Saturday’s VHSL Region 3D wrestling tournament in Christiansburg.
Newton notched a 7-0 win over Christiansbug’s Will Hutchinson in the 138-pound finals.
“I felt from the beginning of the first takedown that I was in pretty good position,” Newton said. “I got a little frustrated because I had a hard time turning him, but overall I felt good about the match.”
Newton will go for his second consecutive state title at the VHSL Class 3 state tourney, which begins on Friday.
“Last year I was a bit of an underdog,” Newton said. “I wasn’t in any of the rankings people tend to look at. I just stuck to my training and I’ve done the same thing this year. I’m working hard in the room and going out and wrestling my match.”
Campbell pinned Lord Botetourt’s Sam Francis in 2:46 to win the 152-pound crown.
“[Francis] was really tall and strong and it was just tough to work around that,” Campbell said. “I wrestled him about a month back and this time I just wanted to work harder and take advantage of my opportunities.”
Campbell is riding a wave of momentum into the state tournament.
“I feel like all of my stuff is coming together and my shots are getting where I want,” Campbell said.
Dalton Minnick (106, second place), Dylan Nichols (113, fifth place), Jadon Boothe (145, sixth place) and Joby Milstead (170, third place) placed in the top six for Abingdon. The Falcons finished seventh in the team standings.
Roller claims crown for Vikings
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the 120-pound weight class at Saturday’s TSSAA Region 1-AAA wrestling tournament in Church Hill.
Roller pinned Morristown East’s Adrian Pascual in 51 seconds in the semifinals and then stuck the shoulders of Dobyns-Bennett’s Grayson Cunningham to the mat in 3:54 in the title match.
Landon Nelson (126, third place) and Keith Ankers (132, fourth place) also qualified for the state tournament for the Vikings, who were seventh in the team standings.
Sullivan East has good day
Four Sullivan East High School wrestlers recorded third-place finishes at Saturday’s TSSAA Region 1-A/AA wrestling tournament in Corryton.
Dylan Tate (120-pound weight class), Paul Hamelryck (152), Dawson Jones (160) and Dylan Stipes (182) led the Patriots with third-place finishes. Tyler Woomer (170) and Kolby Rutledge (195) placed fourth as East finished fifth in the team standings.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Molden guides Wasps to upset win
Senior guard Colin Molden collected 30 points and four assists Saturday as Emory & Henry earned a 94-89 win over No. 13 Virginia Wesleyan (19-4, 11-3) in double overtime.
E&H (6-17, 3-11) was also led by Jordan Grant (20 points, four steals) and Anthony Williams, who supplied 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Wasps used only two reserves.
Floyd shines again for King
Jordan Floyd scored 38 points as the Tornado posted a 103-84 win over Chowan.
UVa-Wise loses 13th straight
Queens University shot 51.3 percent from the field in taking a 100-68 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cameron Whiteside had 30 points and six rebounds for UVa-Wise (5-19, 1-17) which has lost 13 straight.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
McKinney guides Wasps to win
Emory & Henry (19-4, 13-3) stayed in contention for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular season title as Sydney McKinney supplied 16 points, 14 rebounds and 11 rebounds in a 76-61 win over Eastern Mennonite.
Kara Stafford (15 points), Peyton Williams (14) and Elizabeth Jones (11) also reached double figures for E&H.
Fritz leads King to senior day win
Ryleigh Fritz collected 17 points and five rebounds as King University earned a 72-45 victory over Chowan.
Vanzant stars for UVa-Wise
Nia Vanzant pumped in 30 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted a 76-58 South Atlantic Conference road win over Queens.
The Highland Cavaliers (11-13, 7-11) also got a 21-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist effort from Caitlyn Ross.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
E&H splits games
Alex Braun drove in two runs on two hits and recorded four strikeouts, but Emory & Henry dropped a 7-4 decision to Mount St. Joseph.
The Wasps (2-1) bounced back with a 12-2 win over Covenant as Tiffany Cole (J.I. Burton) was the winning pitcher and Kendall Varner collected five RBIs.
Tornado falls in tournament
Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) homered for King, but the Tornado lost 9-0 to Carson-Newman and 4-1 to Concord in Greenwood, South Carolina.
UVa-Wise loses twice in Florida
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was blanked twice on Saturday in Florida, dropping a 3-0 decision to Flagler and suffering an 11-0 defeat against Saint Leo.
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) had UVa-Wise’s lone hit against Saint Leo.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
E&H splits doubleheader
After falling 7-4 in the opener, Emory & Henry earned its first win of the season with a 13-4 decision at Covenant as Chandler Kezele drove in five runs on three hits.
King takes two from Salem
Hunter Barbour drove in four runs and Bennett McCann supplied five hits as the Tornado (6-3) downed Salem by scores of 12-9 and 5-2.
UVa-Wise splits twinbill
Greg Duncan pitched a five-hit shutout and Matthew Branham (J.I. Burton) scored two runs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted a 6-0 win over Southern Wesleyan to salvage a doubleheader split with Southern Wesleyan.
The Highland Cavaliers (6-4) lost 3-1 in the first game.
