PREP BASEBALL
A-Town Falcons win fourth straight
Despite finishing with just one hit, the A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, took a 2-1 victory over the Demons from Greeneville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League contest at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
The Falcons (4-1) have won four straight games and have allowed just three runs in their five contests.
J.I. Hayton had the lone hit for the A-Town Falcons, while Ethan Ketron and Alex Odle scored the team’s runs. Luke Francisco’s RBI groundout plated Odle for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ethan Gibson pitched four scoreless innings of relief to notch the win.
The Express (Bristol, Virginia) plays Team Whited (Kingsport, Tenn.) today at 5 p.m. in Elizabethton, with the A-Town Falcons playing the Redwings (Johnson City, Tenn.) at 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shay adds Heiar to staff
Greg Heiar has been hired as an assistant coach on Jason Shay’s staff at East Tennessee State University.
Heiar, who has over 20 years of coaching experience, spent the last three seasons on LSU’s staff, where he was an associate head coach in 2019. Prior to LSU, Heiar held assistant-coaching stints at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Chipola Junior College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03). Heiar was the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09, while he began his career as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in 2000 and started as a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.
Heiar’s start date is July 1.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bluff City reunion canceled
The Bluff City Vol Baseball Reunion set for this summer has been canceled.
