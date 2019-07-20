GOLF
Watson finishes seventh in Open
Abingdon High School golfer Will Watson finished in a tie for seventh at the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia, which concluded on Saturday at Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke.
Watson had rounds of 72, 66 and 72 for a total of 210. That was just four shots back of winner Jack Montague, who plays at the University of Virginia.
Tazewell’s Buck Britain finished tied for 28th on the leaderboard after his rounds of 75, 71 and 72 totaled a 218.
PRO BASKETBALL
Pigram’s team wins at TBT
Former East Tennessee State University star Courtney Pigram had two points, five assists and two steals for Carmen’s Crew as they cruised to an 89-75 win over Big X on Saturday in the second round of “The Basketball Tournament.”
Pigram’s squad plays Red Scare today at noon on ESPN in the sixth annual winner-take-all, single-elimination, $2 million grand prize event.
In another tournament, game D2 was eliminated with an 83-81 setback to the Fort Wayne Champs. Former Science Hill High School star Omar Wattad is an assistant coach for D2.