Southwest Virginia Community College

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SWCC downs Davidson County

Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) dished out 30 assists as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 win over Davidson County Community College.

Abby Vicars (Rye Cove) added 10 digs, Madi Viers (Honaker) slammed down eight kills and Jenna Wade (Union) supplied 34 digs as SWCC improved to 3-8 in the program’s inaugural season.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments