COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SWCC downs Davidson County
Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) dished out 30 assists as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 win over Davidson County Community College.
Abby Vicars (Rye Cove) added 10 digs, Madi Viers (Honaker) slammed down eight kills and Jenna Wade (Union) supplied 34 digs as SWCC improved to 3-8 in the program’s inaugural season.
