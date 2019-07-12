BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Pirates didn’t just salvage the final game of their pivotal Appalachian League series with Johnson City, they savaged the Cardinals.
Matt Morrow spearheaded an 18-hit attack, while Santiago Florez, Trey McGough and Samson Abernathy teamed to pitch a four-hit shutout in Bristol’s dominant 11-0 triumph over Johnson City on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.
Bristol (12-11) had only scored a total of five runs in losing its previous three contests, but the Pirates had that many on the board by the third inning on Friday as they broke out of their slump in a big way.
“Good offense – one through nine – is what it comes down to,” Morrow said. “We strung a lot of at-bats together and we capitalized.”
Morrow finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs as the former Wright State University star’s batting average jumped from .209 to .255.
In the end, every hitter in Bristol’s lineup finished with at least one hit. Aaron Shackelford (3-for-5, two RBIs), Jose Medina (3-for-4, RBI), Ernny Ordonez (2-for-4, three RBIs) Daniel Rivero (2-for-4, two runs) and Ethan Goforth (2-for-4, two runs) also partook in pounding a quartet of Cardinals pitchers.
“It was definitely a big game,” McGough said. “We got in a little slump the last few games, so it was nice to have a performance like that. We played a really good game.”
There is nobody who has had more fun putting on a Pirates jersey this summer and stepping on the mound than McGough and not just because he is now 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA after spinning 1 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday and getting credited with the win after taking over for Florez.
It’s because McGough is from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and spent his summers as a youth rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He was a 24th-round draft pick of the organization last month after earning All-Northeast Conference honors in 2019 at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“I grew up an hour from Pittsburgh, so the Pirates were my favorite team as a kid,” McGough said. “When I got drafted by the Pirates it was a dream come true. Now, pursuing that dream is just even better. Being able to throw with a Pirates uniform on is amazing.”
Abernathy closed the game with three perfect innings of his own to polish off Bristol’s first shutout of the season. Singles by Todd Lott, Kyle Skeels, Aaron Antonini and Raffy Ozuna were the only hits the Cardinals (13-9) could even muster.
“We definitely pitched it well,” Morrow said. “Just overall – a good game.”
Bristol remained in third place in the Appy League’s West Division, but cut first-place Johnson City’s lead to 1 ½ games. Elizabethton (13-10) is in second place.
Bristol began the season with a 1-6 mark, before winning 10 of its next 12.
That was followed by a three-game losing streak and then Friday’s skid-snapper.
“We’re going to try not to be so streaky,” Morrow said. “I think we’ll come forward to be one of the best teams in this league.”
NOTES: Bristol pitching coach Eric Minshall turned 45 on Friday and was gifted with a dominant performance by his hurlers. … Former University of North Carolina and East Tennessee State University football coach Carl Torbush was in attendance. … Ethan Goforth’s sixth-inning single was his first hit of the season at DeVault Stadium. He played at Blacksburg High School and Carson-Newman University. … The struggles continued for Johnson City starting pitcher Jose Moreno, who is now 1-3 with a 10.98 ERA after getting shelled for seven runs on 11 hits in four innings of work. … The attendance was 451. … Bristol does not play at home again until July 20 as road series at Pulaski (July 13-16) and Johnson City (July 17-19) loom.