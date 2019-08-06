When Samson Abernathy begins loosening up in the bullpen for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates, the press box personnel at DeVault Stadium don’t have to glance down at a roster and double check who that is wearing No. 36.
When BriBucs manager Kieran Mattison signals to the bullpen for the right-hander to enter the game, the diehard fans don’t have to wait for public address announcer Tim Johnston to inform them of the new pitcher’s name.
They can tell by the hair.
After all, his name is Samson and just like the strongman in the Old Testament book of Judges, Abernathy has conspicuous long locks.
“It’s kind of part of my personality now and people know me for it,” Abernathy said. “I’d feel weird if I cut it all off, so I keep it going.”
That mane has been a main topic of good-natured teasing from his teammates this summer.
“I honestly think we have run out of jokes at this point about his hair,” said Bristol catcher Ethan Goforth.
Abernathy’s significant strands that hang down to his shoulders became a trademark during his two seasons at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, as well.
“I’d walk through our weight room and he’d be the only student-athlete working out, but it looked like there was a party going on,” said Pacific assistant coach Joey Centanni. “In between sets, you could bank on Samson singing some sort of rock or metal song and letting that long hair flow with a few head bangs.”
And along with that hair, Abernathy pitches with flair.
He’s been a bullpen bright spot for the BriBucs, going 1-2 with two saves and a 2.81 ERA in 10 appearances for the club.
Using a two-seam fastball and a slider as his main weapons, Abernathy has struck out 21 batters in 16 innings of work.
When opponents do make contact, the result is usually a weak groundball.
“He is always locked in,” Goforth said.
Abernathy was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 27th round of June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and perhaps nobody was more appreciative of the opportunity.
That’s because he’s overcome some serious obstacles to reach this point.
There was some elbow pain that slowed him down during his junior season at Pleasant Valley High School in California.
A thumb injury caused him to take a medical redshirt season at Feather River College.
Then there was surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder shortly before his first season with the Pacific Tigers.
That limited him to 2 1/3 innings in 2018.
“For a lot of people it’s a tough injury to come back from,” Abernathy said. “I tried to work my butt off and prove people wrong and show that you can come back from that injury.”
His coaches noticed that determination.
“Samson will tell you, he had no feel when he came back from surgery,” Centanni said. “We spent a lot of time playing catch and figuring some things out mentally. When he came home after summer ball heading into his senior year, his demeanor was different. He spent every day competing and working like it was his last. I have never seen a player make that big of strides in such a short period of time.”
Abernathy didn’t have great numbers at Pacific in 2019 – going 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 17 relief outings – but the scouts liked what they saw.
“I got my confidence back and was able to throw my senior year with a little bit of conviction and show that I hopefully had the stuff to compete at the next level,” Abernathy said. “I’m here now.”
Dealing with injuries during five seasons of college baseball gave the 23-year-old perspective.
“It definitely resulted in a never-quit attitude,” Abernathy said. “Life is going to throw you a lot of obstacles and it’s always going to be how you respond to them. Anything can happen and if you respond well and keep a positive attitude you can come back from pretty much anything. Baseball teaches you a lot about that. I’ve learned a lot from baseball to take to life.”
Life in rookie ball has been fun for the kid from California and he worked a perfect inning during his pro debut back on June 20.
“I made some mistakes early on and you learn from those,” Abernathy said. “You have to dip your toes in the water and see what pro ball is all about. I’ve learned a lot. It’s a lot different ballgame than college. I enjoy the mental game of attacking hitters rather than a coach calling all the pitches for you.”
He got his notable name because his parents – Donnie and Anita – considered him a gift from God as the youngest of their three children.
Like the biblical figure that’s his namesake, you could say Abernathy draws some strength from his hair as well.
No clippers needed for this guy.
“My hair was decently long in high school,” Abernathy said. “The last 3 ½ years I’ve really grown it out. Ever since then, I’ve been throwing well, so I ride with it.”