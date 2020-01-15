BRISTOL, Va. – Emily Breeding embraces her mission on the Abingdon girls basketball team.
“My role is to be a shooter and scorer, and to try to lead the team,” Breeding said.
The five-foot-five senior aced that task Wednesday as the Falcons rolled to a 65-43 win over the Virginia High Bearcats.
Breeding opened the night by hitting 3-pointers from the top of the key and from the corner.
That early assault AHS a 6-0 lead which expanded to 18-0 before the Bearcats finally scored with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“I struggled a little with my shot Tuesday night, but all my teammates encouraged me coming into this game,” Breeding said.
So what sort of encouragement did Breeding’s buddies provide against VHS?
“They got me the ball when I was open, and I made the shots,” Breeding said.
Breeding, who averages over 11 points, finished with a game-high 18 points. The Falcons (12-1) shot 53 percent from the field and earned a 34-19 edge in rebounding, with Morgan Blevins supplying 14 points and five rebounds.
“We’re playing well overall,” Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown said. “The expectations were high for our team right from the beginning, and we’re trying to keep this thing rolling.”
As usual, AHS senior Cassie Farley accepted the role of defensive stopper. Farley used her quickness and leaping ability to check VHS senior and Concord University signee Ale Sydnor.
“Cassie takes pride in her defense,” Brown said.
Breeding works in the same backcourt as Tennessee Tech signee Peyton Carter, who contributed eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists Wednesday.
“That’s fun,” said Breeding, a three-year starter who plans to join the basketball program at Bluefield College. “Peyton and I have played together since we were kids. Seeing how far she’s come and how far I’ve come is a great thing.”
VHS head coach Kevin Timmons was still reviewing the game with his players at press time.
Sydnor led the Bearcats (7-7) with 12 points and five assists. Sophomore guard Maria Wilson connected on three 3-pointers en route to 11 points for VHS.
After being outscored 35-14 in the first half, VHS found some answers in the final two quarters as Wilson found her shooting range.
The Falcons travel to three-time defending Class 2 state champion Wise County Central Friday.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
