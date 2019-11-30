PH logo

EMORY, Va. – The Patrick Henry High School Rebels achieved something no other football team in school history had ever done on Saturday afternoon.

They are region champions.

Zach Brown rushed for two touchdowns and the defense was dominant as PH posted a 24-0 victory over J.I. Burton in the Region 1D finals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

After finishing as regional runner-up in 1990, 1997 and 2018, PH (13-0) got the breakthrough win on Saturday. The Rebels will play Galax next Saturday at E&H.

Check back later for more on this story.

