EMORY, Va. – The Patrick Henry High School Rebels achieved something no other football team in school history had ever done on Saturday afternoon.
They are region champions.
Zach Brown rushed for two touchdowns and the defense was dominant as PH posted a 24-0 victory over J.I. Burton in the Region 1D finals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
After finishing as regional runner-up in 1990, 1997 and 2018, PH (13-0) got the breakthrough win on Saturday. The Rebels will play Galax next Saturday at E&H.
Check back later for more on this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.