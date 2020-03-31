Eastside’s Ethan Powers and Grundy’s Cade Looney earned first-team honors on the 2019-20 VHSL Class 1 all-state boys basketball squad.

Powers, a senior guard, averaged 23 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists per game as Eastside won the Region 1D title.

Looney, a junior center, averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and assists per contest as the Golden Wave reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1946.

Northwood senior Luke Carter and Honaker junior Grayson Honaker were second-team all-state selections.

Sophomore Ethan Millirons of Class 1 state runner-up Auburn was player of the year. No coach of the year was selected.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments