Steve Posey is the new head boys basketball coach at John Battle High School and he’s a guy who knows a thing or two about the program.
Posey graduated from Battle in 1983, where he was a star player for the Trojans under head coach Jim Mink and he later played under the tutelage of the legendary Bob Johnson at Emory & Henry College.
His brothers – Jim, Jeff and Mike – all played at John Battle too with Mike eventually having a five-year run as the head coach of the Trojans. Steve’s sister, Karen, was a cheerleader for the Trojans and his children, Alex and Grace, both played hoops at the school.
“Basketball was big in our house,” Steve Posey said. “Both when I was growing up and also after I got married and I had kids. We were a sports family growing up, all of us doing different ones, but I think basketball was the top sport. We all just enjoyed playing the game.”
Posey, 54, was the head coach at Wallace Middle School for one season, followed by a five-year stint as the junior varsity coach and spent the previous four seasons as an assistant on the varsity level.
Jon Odum coached the Trojans the past three seasons and led the team to two regional tournament berths while courageously battling brain cancer.
He died on Aug. 10 at the age of 39.
“Jon and I worked well together,” Posey said. “We both loved the game of basketball and everything that went into coaching it. We enjoyed talking basketball – whether it was developing new plays, working on scouting reports or just talking about the game as a whole. He is missed. He was part of the John Battle family and we plan on doing something to honor him, but nothing has been finalized as of yet.”
Having a familiar face on the sidelines for the 2019-2020 season is certainly a plus.
“We know that this year is not going to be easy without Coach Odum,” said John Battle senior Reed Samuel. “I was kind of nervous about who would be hired as our new coach. However, I now feel much better about going into the season knowing that we are in good hands with Coach Posey. Coach Posey has been here with us through all of this and he went through losing Coach Odum just like the rest of the John Battle community. We know that Coach Posey can relate to us and we know that he has the same goals that we do. I am excited that we can start straight from day one to try and achieve these goals.”
Posey is ready to put in the work at his alma mater.
“I just want to thank the school administration for giving me this opportunity and my wife [Lorraine] for her encouragement and support,” Posey said. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. We’ve got a good group of players that I believe are willing to work hard to be successful and hopefully, we’ll win some ballgames.”
