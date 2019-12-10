Honaker Tigers
Coach: Misty Davis Miller
Last season: 25-3
Key returners: LeeAnna McNulty, F/C, jr.; Akilah Boyd, G, jr.; Hannah McCoy, G, jr.; Halle Hilton, G/F, soph.; Morgan Duty, F, sr.; Lara McClanahan, G, soph.; Sommer Honaker, G/F, jr.; Autumn Miller, G, soph.; Allie Lowe, F/C, jr.
Key losses: None
Promising newcomers: Kiley Vance, soph.; Riley Hart, fr.
Outlook: Honaker returns all five starters from last season’s Region 1D title team, which lost to eventual state champion Parry McCluer in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals.
The Tigers experienced a major setback on June 16 when standout LeeAnna McNulty tore the ACL in her left knee at a camp in Charleston, West Virginia. McNulty, who is expected to return at some point this season, averaged 24 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three assists per game last season and has already scored more than 1,000 career points in emerging as a college prospect.
Even with McNulty sidelined, Honaker has plenty of talent on the court.
Akilah Boyd has made more than 150 career 3-pointers and averaged 11 points per game last season in earning first-team All-Black Diamond District honors.
Halle Hilton was also a first-team all-district selection, while Morgan Duty earned second-team status.
Speed, athleticism, size and depth are the reasons Honaker was picked to repeat as BDD champions.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a great basketball team to coach. We have a lot of talent. We are working hard to reach the goals this team has set. After getting into the state tournament last year, we want to work hard to get back and continue our mission.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Ronnie Compton
Last season: 15-8
Key returners: Mashayla Belcher, G, sr.; Maggie Deel, G, sr.; Kennedi Plymal, F/C, sr.; Emma Deel, F, jr.
Key loss: Savannah Stiltner, G/F
Promising newcomers: Jessi Looney, F, fr.; Katie Bailey, F/C, fr.; Heileigh Vencill, G, fr.; Haylie Payne, F, fr.; Maddie Yates, G, soph.
Outlook: Three players who were first-team All-BDD honorees last season highlight the group of returnees for the Grundy Golden Wave.
Mashayla Belcher (13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals per game), Maggie Deel (12.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.4 spg) and Kennedi Plymal (9.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.9 spg) were first-team picks, while Emma Deel (8.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg) landed a spot on the second team.
Maggie Deel and Emma Deel played the starring roles as Grundy took a 53-51 overtime triumph over Thomas Walker in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament back in February.
Ronnie Compton, who had a long stint as the girls basketball coach at Haysi, is the new head coach of the Golden Wave. His daughter, Whitney, led the program the previous six seasons.
Jessi Looney is one of four freshmen who helped Grundy’s junior varsity club compile a 21-0 record last season.
The Golden Wave rolled to a 93-62 win over Tazewell on Monday as Belcher pumped in 21 points to lead six scorers in double digits.
Coach’s Quote: “They’re a blue collar bunch who realizes that to accomplish their goals it involves a work ethic to match their goals.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Brian Moore
Last season: 5-20
Key returners: Jasmine Hampton, sr.; Kamryn Vance, soph.; Lexie Fuller, soph.; Makayla Keen, jr.; Maddie Whitt, jr.
Key loss: Madison Cantrell
Promising newcomers: Haylee Moore, fr.; Morgan Lester, fr.; Kaylee Compton, fr.; Gracie Brown, soph.
Outlook: Freshman Haylee Moore scored 17 points and hauled down 16 rebounds on Saturday as Twin Valley took a 49-30 victory over Hurley in the title game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.
The Panthers were 2-1 as of Monday night and should be much improved with four returning starters and talented newcomers like Moore in the fold.
Kamryn Vance and Makayla Keen were second-team all-district honorees last season. Jasmine Hampton is the only senior on the roster, while Morgan Lester, Kaylee Compton and Moore comprise the talented trio of ninth-graders.
Coach’s Quote: “Now that we have a year under our belts, we are already a more confident team. We had a good spring and summer and got in a lot of games. We grew up a lot over the summer and started making smarter decisions and playing better team ball.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Loni Webb
Last season: N/A
Key returners: Krista Endicott, G, jr.; Jayda Davis, G/F, sr.; Ariana Belcher, F/C, sr.; Emma Justus, F, jr.
Key losses: Breanna Slone; Tyla Layne
Promising newcomers: Alex Blankenship, jr.; Samantha Moore, jr.; Emma Hurley, soph.; Emily Justus, soph.
Outlook: Second-year head coach Loni Webb will have two cornerstones to build around in junior Krista Endicott and senior Jayda Davis.
Endicott was a first-team All-Black Diamond District pick during the 2018-19 season and the speedy point guard can both distribute and score. She had 32 points last week in a win over Northwood.
Davis was a second-tean All-BDD honoree a season ago.
Senior Ariana Belcher leads Hurley’s inside game.
Coach’s Quote: “Last season I got to start with them two weeks before the season officially started, so I felt like we were months behind everyone else. It was rushed trying to get routines, offenses and defenses in place. This year, however, we were able to put in some work during the offseason this summer and get a few camps and games under our belt. It’s a huge relief knowing we have time now to continue to build and add on to things when we were just learning the basics at this time last year. Our goal this year is to just keep building on from last season and keep improving.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Ruchelle Thornsbury
Last season: 16-10
Key returners: Abby Stevens, F/C, sr.; Brooke Tiller, G/F, sr.; Alli Austin, C, sr.; Lakota Helton, G, sr.
Key losses: Bree Ratliff, F; Courtney Hess, G; Sydney Stevens, F; Adriane Ratliff, G/F
Promising newcomers: Emily Taylor, jr.; Bre Stevens, soph.; Brooke Viers, soph.
Outlook: Council earned the program’s first regional tournament win in a decade last season as Lakota Helton’s free throw with 14.6 seconds remaining was the clincher in a 56-55 triumph over Twin Springs in an opening-round Region 1D contest.
Council will be rebuilding during the 2019-20 season as five seniors – four of who were starters – departed.
Abby Stevens was a second-team all-district selection last season, but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
Helton, Alli Austin and Brooke Tiller will have to step up for first-year head coach Ruchelle Thornsbury, a former player at Grundy.
Coach’s Quote: “This season our team is working extremely hard to find chemistry on the floor after losing some vital teammates. We need our seniors to step up into the leadership roles to help with this transition. We are small in numbers, so staying in shape will be key.”
