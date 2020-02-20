HURLEY, Va. — Hurley and Twin Valley have developed an intense rivalry over the years.
Wednesday’s game didn’t feature much offense, but the intensity was still there.
Hurley dictated the tempo and never trailed in a 32-27 win over the Panthers in the Black Diamond District tournament semifinals at Hurley Elementary-Middle School.
BDD regular season champ Grundy defeated Honaker, 64-45, in the first game and will face Hurley in Friday’s finals.
Twin Valley and the Tigers meet in the consolation game with a regional playoff berth on the line.
The Rebels controlled the tempo and played excellent halfcourt defense and slowly built a 19-5 lead just past the midway point of the second quarter.
The Panthers ended the half on a modest 8-2 run to get within 21-13 by halftime.
The Panthers made it a one possession game on several occasions, but got no closer than two points.
“You’d think when you hold team to 32 points you should get the win, but we struggled on of-fense,” Twin Valley coach Jeremy Ward said.
Tyler Young was also in double figures with 12 points for the Rebels.
Chance Keen’s seven points led the way for Twin Valley (6-17).
“We’ve known from the beginning of the year that our defense was going to be our strong point,” first-year Hurley coach Austin Cooper said. “ We played the best defensive game I’ve seen in a long time.
Hurley (7-15) has won seven of its last 12 games after a horrendous start.
“We had some struggles early,” added Cooper. “We started out 0-10 and I told our guys, if they continued to work and believe that we had the chance to do something special.
“They worked their tails off to get to this point and I’m as proud as I can be of all of them.”
Hurley is in the BDD finals for the first time since Cooper’s senior year in 2012, when he played for his father, Mark Cooper.
In the opener, Grundy was in command from the start against a Honaker team missing all-state star Grayson Honaker, who was sidelined by the flu.
The Golden Wave (19-2) held the Tigers (9-15) without a field goal till Luke Goodie drained a 3 with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
Jake McCoy posted a triple-double for the Golden Wave with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Cade Looney scored 14 with nine rebounds and Logan Cole added 13 points.
Goodie led Honaker with 15 points.
The finals and third-place games are Friday at HEMS.
