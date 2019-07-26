RICHLANDS, Va. – For two straight years, Mackenzie Osborne and the Richlands softball team walked off the Radford University field in tears, having lost in the Class 2 state championship game.
There would be tears again in June, only these were tears of joy.
“I was just focused on winning. I really wanted to win,” said Osborne, who struck out 16 – including the first 11 batters of the game – while surrendering one disputed hit in the Blue Tornado’s 1-0 state championship game victory over Madison County on June 14. “Just to go two years in a row to state was a blessing, but it just had a hold on me because we got second both years.
“I just wanted to leave something the next game that everybody could remember and get the state championship trophy back to Richlands.”
She did, while also earning the Bristol Herald Courier softball player of the year honors for a second straight season.
“I am very blessed and honored to be chosen to be the player again and to win a state title this year,” Osborne said. “It has just been a really good year for us.”
While the record books will show that Osborne surrendered one hit against Madison County – an infield cue shot in front of the plate that slipped out of the catcher’s hands – Richlands head coach Ronnie Davis isn’t so sure.
“I wouldn’t count that as a hit either,” he said. “In my opinion she pitched a no-hitter in the state championship game. She was almost that perfect the whole game. She just had that determination that they were not going to score.”
* * *
That attitude could describe Osborne’s entire junior campaign, which not only ended with the Blues’ first softball title since back-to-back crowns in 1995-96, but also with Madison County as the opposition.
Osborne had led Richlands to the state finals during her freshman season, only to lose to the Mountaineers. The Madison County coach made a comment in a Charlottesville newspaper that got back to Osborne.
It is still hanging in her locker at Rhonda Blevins Field in Richlands.
“It was just the way he described me my freshman year. I just wanted to prove that I am better and I am going to keep getting better because if you are not getting better, you are getting worse,” Osborne said. “I kind of just pushed myself to get better every year even when complications get in the way.
“I just wanted to go back and get the opportunity to show people that we could finish and actually win the state championship game.”
The title was the climax of a terrific season for Osborne, who compiled a 22-3 record and a 1.33 ERA, along with an amazing 316 strikeouts, just 37 walks and 57 hits in 156 1/3 innings. She also batted .432 with two home runs and 22 RBIs while also picking up the VHSL Class 2 player of the year honors.
She didn’t take much time to celebrate the championship. Osborne, who has verbally committed to play at Virginia Tech, was playing travel ball the next day in Roanoke.
“I love the game, like every aspect of it,” said Osborne, who missed out on the Lady Blues’ trip to be recognized prior to a Nationals game in Washington, D.C. due to playing in a travel tournament. “The competitiveness, the mindset that you have to have to compete against really good players, it is just something that I love to do.
“A lot of people probably wouldn’t understand it, but I love to compete. I like to win and this sport actually gives me a chance to go out and use the talents and the abilities that God has given me and to inspire other people.
***
Inspire, she has.
Osborne tore the ACL in her right knee while playing basketball during her sophomore campaign, threatening her opportunity to play softball in the spring. Not a problem, Osborne fought through the injury, pitching the Blues to the final game one more time, falling to Page County in the finals last season.
“Last year she pitched with a repaired ACL and was probably about 60 percent,” Davis said. “She worked really hard to get back last year to pitch, but worked even harder to improve on what she did last year.”
It has shown too.
“I worked so hard to get back last season and pushed myself way through the winter to get stronger and better so nothing would happen like that again,” she said. “Then to come through this season with no injuries, no problems, it was a great year for us, for me personally.”
Osborne, who has recorded 59 victories in the circle over the last three seasons for Richlands, was determined to improve in all facets of her game.
“She hit the weight room, she ran and played a lot of softball and got a lot better,” Davis said. “She developed her changeup, which helped her a whole lot and one of the things is she got faster. She was throwing anywhere from 55 to 67 this year and there are not too many pitchers around here that throw that hard.
“She just made herself a lot better, not just pitching, but she is a perfectionist. She did everything she could to get better at hitting also.”
Getting to the top wasn’t easy, starting with having to contend with Southwest District foe Lebanon along the way, but the Blues reached the state semifinals, blanking Page County, and then did the same against Madison County.
“It was not just her, but the whole team was motivated in the semifinal game because we thought we had something to prove to beat a really good Page team and then, of course, beat a good Madison County team,” Davis said. “It wasn’t revenge that we were looking at. We just wanted to show them that we had a good quality softball team.
“Their freshman year Madison County didn’t get our best and Page County didn’t get our best last year so we had something to prove to ourselves and everybody else that we won many games and big games and that we could win a state championship.”
***
That title game was a nailbiter, with the Blues getting on the board in the fifth on a double and shrewd base-running from Lauren Earls, the one run that Osborne had told Davis she needed.
Osborne, who struck out 13 of the first 14 batters in the game, walked just one batter, that coming on a two-out pass in the seventh, a rare moment where nerves may have shown.
“That is what makes her a great pitcher also is her work ethic and you usually don’t get any type of emotion from Mac,” Davis said. “Whether or not it is a bad pitch or somebody makes an error, Mac, 99.9 percent of the time, keeps her cool and is very composed.
“That is why she is a great leader of the team, a great role model for these girls that are coming up. She is just a very determined, competitive young lady. She wants the ball in her hands. She wants the bat in her hands when we need a hit.”
Up stepped East Carolina signee Emily Seale, who had a hit a home run the previous day in a semifinal win over Lebanon. Davis considered walking her, but Osborne nixed that idea while meeting with pitching coach Jody Shelton in the circle. It was Shelton who Osborne credits with developing confidence in throwing her breaking balls.
“I felt like even if she did hit the ball hard that we were going to get the out,” said Osborne, who induced Seale to hit a game-ending ground ball to Earls at third base. “I just didn’t want to put another runner on base because we already had one on and anything could happen for the one run to tie it up so I just thought I am just going to go straight at this batter.
“You can’t be afraid to throw to anyone in those game situations because if you are afraid then more than likely the outcome won’t be what you want.”
***
Mission accomplished. Richlands captured its first state championship in 23 years with a large contingent of Tazewell County fans in the stands, including Rhonda Blevins, who led the Blues to those championships two decades before.
“She was very excited. Actually I got to talk to them after the game,” said Osborne, who capped off Richlands’ first-ever home night game earlier in the season by striking out all 18 Graham batters and also hitting a pair of home runs. “I actually had her as a gym teacher so I am very close with her.
“I was excited that she got to come and watch us win because we weren’t alive when she won her state championship rings. Just to have everyone there just to support us from Richlands, there is nothing else you could ask for. “
***
Don’t expect satisfaction to set in. The goals have been set for 2020.
“We just started doing softball workouts to get ready for next season. We have already established that we are going to be doing some indoor games during the fall to get better, lots of weightlifting and building a stronger mentality for next year,” Osborne said. “We don’t want to win just one ring, we want to come back and win another one and not to just like quit trying to get better.
“You don’t stay at the same level. You either get better or you get worse and we really want people to know that we are trying to get better and we are going to get better so we can come back next year and prove to everyone that we were meant to be there at the state championship game.”
Don’t count them out. It’s not just Osborne that’s focused on another ring.
“The day after we won the state championship Mac was pitching the next day in a travel tournament. She is not going to work any less and the same thing with all of our girls. All of them are still playing, still working,” Davis said. “If you ask them right now what the goal is next year and it is the same thing as it was three years ago when they started as freshmen, to win a state championship.
“You have got to be good to go to win one, but you have got to be lucky also. It is not easy and these girls are just really determined and have got a great leader in Mac when she is on the mound. We have all the confidence in the world when she is out there. “
Richlands has long been known for its football. There is now company at the top.
“Instead of Richlands just being a football town, I think we are going to make it football and softball,” she said, with a laugh. “That is how I want it.”