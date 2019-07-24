BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – A season-ending defeat for a senior athlete can cause much anguish, but it can also create moments that put things in perspective and produce images that remain burned in their memory.
As she reflected on a season, a career and the journey she had just taken with her teammates at Sullivan East High School following a 14-11 sub-state loss to Alcoa, Kylee Wolfe caught a glimpse of her coach.
She noticed the way Michael Forrester lingered and soaked in the scene on the field perched upon a hilltop behind the school located on Weaver Pike.
“He just stood in the dugout,” Wolfe said. “Because he didn’t want it to be over. The love he has for the team and the game is indescribable.”
Nobody – Forrester most of all – wanted a history-making season to come to a close on the warm evening of May 17.
“I’m not sure how long I was there after the game,” Forrester said. “I know I was there for about an hour after everyone else was gone. I definitely didn’t want to let the moment or the season end. At first I was really hurting because we came so close to going to state and came up short, but the longer I sat there the more I was able to relish what we had accomplished.”
The thrill ride included a 28-16 record, a TSSAA Region 1-AA championship, all kinds of gaudy statistics and the deepest postseason run in program history.
“We knew coming in that we had a special group if we could get things to come together and we did,” Forrester said. “It came together at the right time and we really had a lot of fun.”
Forrester had the most fun of all and has been selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2019 softball coach of the year.
“I loved his catchphrase he used to have after a big win or even just randomly,” said Sullivan East slugger Chelsea Sams. “He’d say, ‘I love coaching this team.’ “
***
Michael Forrester jokes that while he’s 42-years-old he’s been at Sullivan East for 43 years.
That’s because his mother, Nancy, was pregnant with him while she was teaching at the school.
His father, Mickey, was a highly-successful girls basketball coach at the school for more than two decades.
After graduating from Sullivan East in 1995, Michael went to King College (now known as King University) to play baseball and with a career goal already in his mind.
He wanted to coach and teach.
At East.
“I can’t remember a time when that’s not what I wanted to do,” Forrester said. “East is my place. I would never go anywhere else. This is my home.”
Forrester had a five-year stint at Bluff City Middle School where he coached basketball, baseball and football.
He arrived at East after that and was the girls basketball coach for seven seasons (he is still an assistant hoops coach in the winter) and was on Mike Breuninger’s baseball coaching staff.
If you’ve ever needed to find Forrester, Sullivan East would be the best place to check.
“Michael bleeds red, white and blue and he has so much heart and so much passion for all of East High School,” said John Dyer, Sullivan East’s athletic director and a man who coached Michael Forrester in basketball. “I think dedicated is the best word to describe Michael.”
His younger brother, Tommy, graduated from East in 2000 and he coached the softball program for four seasons before leaving to take the head-coaching job at Emory & Henry College in 2013.
Michael Forrester didn’t exactly leap at the chance to take over for his sibling.
“I turned it down,” Michael Forrester said. “Coach Dyer asked me and I thought about it and just decided that I loved baseball and I loved coaching baseball and thought I would just stay with that.
“One day that fall, I went out with the basketball team for workouts and the softball team didn’t have a coach yet, but they were running sprints – Courtney Leonard, Rachel Stidham, Ashlyn Douglas and Madeline Standbridge were the four seniors – and they had the softball team working out. I thought OK, if those girls are going to get out in the sun and workout without a coach, that’s the kind of group I want to coach. I went to Coach Dyer that day and said I think I want to coach those girls.”
There was an adjustment period and he relied on his kid brother for advice – they still talk softball all the time – in those first few years as the Patriots never could get past the postseason roadblocks of Unicoi County and Elizabethton.
Let it be known that the Forrester brothers are not clones of one another when it comes to coaching.
“I think we are actually quite a bit different in style,” Tommy Forrester said. “We share drills and practice ideas, so I’m sure our players see similarities there. I’m much more emotional than Michael. I get really excited and really upset. Michael is very even keel. His players know what to expect. And since you rarely see him get excited, when you do see it, it’s awesome to watch and you know it’s real.”
He certainly got excited often during the 2019 season.
***
When you think of high school softball a 1-0 or 2-1 game with sacrifice bunts aplenty might come to mind.
That wasn’t the case with these Sullivan East Patriots.
“People ask me if I ever thought about small ball and I said I didn’t have anything against small ball, I like it, but when you have hitters like we had it just doesn’t make sense,” Forrester said.
East hammered out 55 home runs over the course of the season and averaged 7.7 runs per game. The Patriots had a 10-10 record at one point, but then really got on a roll and punished opposing pitchers throughout Northeast Tennessee.
“Kim Barrett, one of my assistant coaches, she’s our hitting coach and she really preaches to try to do damage with swings, not just try to put it in play, but swing hard and really give yourself a chance,” Forrester said. “They bought into that and they got in the cage and worked and worked and worked. We don’t get cheated when we swing.”
Chelsea Sams hit .504 with 22 home runs and 82 RBIs.
Kylee Wolfe batted .511 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs.
A coach is likely to see a season like that from a player once every decade or so.
Forrester saw it from two players on the same team in the same year.
“There were days during batting practice when they’d hit 10 or 11 out,” Forrester said. “At the end of the year the girls shagging in the outfield, a couple of them would go over on the other side of the fence so they could get them and throw them back in.”
Forrester also made some shrewd decisions that turned out marvelously, like calling on freshman pitcher Hannah Scott late in the season in some of the biggest games.
“We didn’t pitch her in a varsity game until the Saturday before the district tournament,” Forrester said. “I had talked to my assistants and said that Hannah might be our best chance to beat Unicoi County because Unicoi hits whoever pitches and it allowed us to have our best defense on the field.
“I said let’s try her in the tournament and see how it looks and if it looks good, maybe we’ll keep doing it. I ended up starting her eight times from there until the end of the season and she did a great job for us.”
East went on the road to beat perennial powers Greeneville and Grainger on back-to-back days in the regional tournament.
“We were almost like a football team that likes their offense and wins the toss and takes the ball,” Forrester said. “We almost kind of liked playing on the road. We liked hitting before the other team could.”
***
Sullivan East’s resiliency was another impressive trait.
“These girls were really, really good at leaving behind what they’d already done and move on to the next one,” Forrester said.
Their coach is doing the same thing these days.
Forrester looks back on the spring with fondness, but is excited about what the future holds for the 2020 version of the Patriots.
“I told our team that we set the school record with 28 wins and 55 home runs,” Forrester said. “I said I don’t think we’re going to break the home run record, I think that one’s going to be too much for us, but I think we can make a run at the other one. We started three seniors this year, but the other starters were four sophomores and two freshmen. We’ll be very different, but we think we can still be good.
“There is a different confidence than what we have had in the past. We’ve been trying to get to the level where we were one of the [top] softball teams in the area and at least for the moment, we feel like we are.”
That could mean more fun for Forrester.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570