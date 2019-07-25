BRISTOL, Tenn. – To be a good baseball player you have to make adjustments.
When Preston Roberts was a junior at Brevard College in North Carolina he had routinely gotten shelled as a pitcher and knew that he had to change something up if he wanted to be more than a mop-up man for the Tornadoes.
So, he decided to develop a sidearm delivery and through trial and error became a star for a team that was a NAIA powerhouse at the time.
Adjustments are a must for coaches as well and Roberts has done that too in his six seasons as the boss of the Tennessee High Vikings.
“I think I’ve changed and my philosophy has changed the older I get,” Roberts said. “I think having a son [Ellet] of my own changed that. I’m not the 25-year-old fireball that I once was that expected perfection all the time and everybody had to do this or that. I remember looking back I had all these rules and guidelines that everybody had to follow. We were going to toe the line.
“I am an extremely competitive individual, but I do think as the years go by it becomes more about the relationships you build with the kids than the wins and losses. Don’t get me wrong, I love winning. I now have two main rules we all follow – be on time and play hard. … If you can build trust with the players and continue to foster positive relationships, they will play hard for you.”
Roberts has brought trust, energy and consistency – four straight 20-win seasons, three consecutive regional tournament bids – to a program that for years prior to his arrival struggled to get it done in the postseason.
The Vikings went 27-12 this spring, played their best ball when it mattered most, won a regional championship for the first time in nearly 40 years and went toe-to-toe with the eventual state champions in a sub-state game.
As a result, Roberts earned 2019 Bristol Herald Courier baseball coach of the year honors.
“He has transformed the program from an average school,” said Tennessee High star Gavin Cross. “to a place where baseball is known to be the best sport at the school.”
***
The expectations were extremely high for the Tennessee High Vikings entering the 2019 season.
Cross, a Virginia Tech signee, was one of eight seniors in the fold and THS boasted a deep pitching staff and some quality hitters at the top of the lineup.
“One of the biggest things that Coach Roberts has ever taught me was the sky’s the limit,” said THS senior catcher Jacob Orr. “He took our team and told us in the locker room that we could accomplish anything we set our mind to and that’s exactly what we did.”
It was a roller-coaster ride as THS dropped three of its last four regular-season games.
“Towards the back half of the season, the wheels wanted to fall off a little bit,” Roberts said. “We struggled and we had to fix some things and correct some things. Fortunately, we were able to do that and I think a large part of that had to do with our senior leadership. Having that many seniors, I don’t know if maybe a younger or more inexperienced team could have pulled that off.”
Shoring up its infield defense and getting timely hits and lockdown pitching, Tennessee High eliminated archrival Dobyns-Bennett from the District 1-AAA tourney to clinch a regional tournament bid.
Fourth in the Big Seven Conference standings.
Second in the District 1-AAA tournament.
First in Region 1-AAA.
The Vikings had lost to Jefferson County (2017) and Seymour (2018) in the previous two regional tourney appearances, but took a 2-1 first-round victory over Sevier County this time around.
“Those postseason games, the regional games, are some of the fastest games,” Roberts said. “It’s so razor-thin, the margin for error, because both teams are going to throw the best they have and you know it will be low-scoring. Sometimes you catch a break and sometimes you don’t.”
A Cole Presson highlight-reel catch, clutch hitting and relief pitching from Davis Hall were among the memorable moments of that day.
“It was like a breath of fresh air,” Roberts said. “It took a lot of pressure off us and we just said, ‘Let’s go win a regional championship, let’s go clear another hurdle, let’s do something we haven’t done in nearly 40 years.’ ”
They did, taking a 3-0 triumph over Science Hill to earn the program’s first regional championship since 1980.
“A magical moment,” Roberts said. “Those runner-up plaques mean a lot, but to have that gold plaque over there that says regional championship – it is really special.”
***
Roberts hasn’t missed a baseball season since he began playing T-Ball.
He was a standout for veteran coach Mike Ritz at Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduating in 2000.
After his days at Brevard, he had stints as an assistant coach at Daniel Boone High School and led the eighth-grade team at Bluff City Middle School.
Knowing that he’d rather teach high schoolers than middle schoolers, he went job hunting and applied for openings from Nashville to Bristol in the summer of 2007.
His options boiled down to Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro and Tennessee High in Bristol.
“I came back after those interviews and prayed about it,” Roberts said. “I decided whichever job is offered first, I am going to go take. This went on a couple of weeks and it just so happened that Bristol called and offered me the job at lunch and then Riverdale called that afternoon. It was just neat how it worked out and I’ve been here ever since. It’s been a blessing.”
Roberts was an assistant with the Vikings under the tutelage of Gill Payne (his college coach) and Dave Rutherford, before he took over at the helm in the summer of 2013.
It turned out to be a perfect fit and Roberts and his assistant coaches – sBrad Morelock, Adam Cross and Dustin Pannell – have been together from the beginning.
“We do pride ourselves on consistency and we’re proud of that,” Roberts said. “We really try to make that correlation between baseball and life. Baseball’s a game of failure and how you handle those difficulties teaches you a lot about life. It requires discipline and toughness. Those things are intertwined and we talk about all the little things that are important.”
***
Nobody expected Tennessee High to give Farragut much trouble when the Admirals rolled into Tod Houston Field for a sub-state game on May 17. Farragut had seven guys who had either signed or committed with NCAA Division I programs.
“Just going through the scouting report and just looking, we’re sitting there a couple of days before the game and all these guys – Division I this, Division I that,” Roberts said. “We’ve got one DI guy, Gavin, and that’s the only one we’ve had in a long time. It was really a David versus Goliath type of situation. They got off the bus and started coming in and I didn’t let our guys watch them take [infield practice], I kept them [in the clubhouse].”
Tennessee High gave the team from Knoxville all they could handle in front of a huge crowd, dropping a 2-0 decision in a contest that lasted just 83 minutes and featured a pitching duel between Cross and All-American Ryan Hagenow of Farragut.
A two-run homer by Ashton King in the third inning was one of just three hits Farragut managed. The Admirals went on to win their 10th state championship a week later and finished in the top-10 in several national polls.
“I was so proud of our guys,” Roberts said. “Gavin with a gutty performance, the way we held in. I got to the ballpark early that day and I didn’t want to leave after. I just wanted to soak it all in.”
***
Roberts can still get fired up every now and again.
“He always has the backs of his players,” Cross said. “During my junior year at Science Hill there was a bad call from the first-base umpire and I was rounding third and turned to look at him and he was already at first base in the umpire’s face before I could even turn around to look at him. He’s always very competitive and had our backs in the right way.”
The question now is what will Roberts do next after such a milestone season and the departure of C.J. Hess, Davis Hall, Jarrett Powell, Ryan Gibson, Gavin Cross, Skylur Rhoton, Jacob Orr and Marcus Del Rosario.
“This summer’s kind of been bittersweet as eight seniors walked out the door and we’re going to have to replace seven of our nine starters,” Roberts said. “But you know, it’s next man up. We compete in an extremely difficult league and we’re going to be really, really young. But that’s no excuse. We expect to be competing for a conference championship again next year.”
Whatever situation arises for the Vikings in the future, you can rest assured that Roberts will adjust accordingly.
