BHC 2019 All-Area Softball Team

P-Mac Osborne, Richlands

P-Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood

C-Julia Street, Patrick Henry

1B-Morgan Hamm, Lebanon

2B-Katlynn Baldwin, Richlands

3B-Catie Bordwine, Northwood

SS-Chelsea Sams, Sullivan East

OF-Chloe Newberry, Richlands

OF-Tori Ryan, Tennessee High

OF-Jillian Shackelford, Sullivan East

DH-Kylee Wolfe, Sullivan East

UTIL-Madison Hill, John Battle

Player of Year: Mac Osborne, Richlands

Coach of Year: Michael Forrester, Sullivan East

**********

2019 BHC All-Area Baseball Team

P-Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon

P-Davis Hall, Tennessee High

C-Jon Compton, Gate City

1B-Tanner Barrs, Abingdon

2B-Anthony Houchins, Lebanon

3B-Micah Whitt, John Battle

SS-Perry Casaday, Sullivan East

OF-Gavin Cross, Tennessee High

OF-Ethan Ketron, Abingdon

OF-Greg Sanchez, Chilhowie

DH-Preston Steele, Lebanon

UTIL-Avery Mabe, George Wythe

Player of Year: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon

Coach of Year: Preston Roberts, Tennessee High

