BHC 2019 All-Area Softball Team
P-Mac Osborne, Richlands
P-Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood
C-Julia Street, Patrick Henry
1B-Morgan Hamm, Lebanon
2B-Katlynn Baldwin, Richlands
3B-Catie Bordwine, Northwood
SS-Chelsea Sams, Sullivan East
OF-Chloe Newberry, Richlands
OF-Tori Ryan, Tennessee High
OF-Jillian Shackelford, Sullivan East
DH-Kylee Wolfe, Sullivan East
UTIL-Madison Hill, John Battle
Player of Year: Mac Osborne, Richlands
Coach of Year: Michael Forrester, Sullivan East
**********
2019 BHC All-Area Baseball Team
P-Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon
P-Davis Hall, Tennessee High
C-Jon Compton, Gate City
1B-Tanner Barrs, Abingdon
2B-Anthony Houchins, Lebanon
3B-Micah Whitt, John Battle
SS-Perry Casaday, Sullivan East
OF-Gavin Cross, Tennessee High
OF-Ethan Ketron, Abingdon
OF-Greg Sanchez, Chilhowie
DH-Preston Steele, Lebanon
UTIL-Avery Mabe, George Wythe
Player of Year: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon
Coach of Year: Preston Roberts, Tennessee High