JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - It was certainly a memorable first season for Randy Sanders at East Tennessee State.
The Buccaneers won eight games, earned a share of the Southern Conference championship and even played in an FCS playoff game.
All that and it was just ETSU’s fourth season since returning from football extinction.
Now it’s time to do it all over again.
"What we did last year was nice, but how that is going to help us going forward other than putting a target on our back, I am not sure," said Sanders, during the Southern Conference Football Media Day held last week in Spartanburg, S.C. "It may help us a little bit with selling some tickets, which keeps Scott Carter happy, my AD, and that is always a good thing to keep them happy."
ETSU, which begins practice on Friday afternoon, will open the 2019 season by reviving an old Southern Conference rivalry, although Appalachian State is now an FBS squad playing in the Sun Belt Conference.
What the Bucs did last season will cease to matter.
"How it is going to affect us going forward? I tell our guys the only teams that had our game circled on their schedule were the ones that had us scheduled for homecoming. Otherwise we were not that much of a target," Sanders said. "This year, after what we did last year, we are little bit more of a target. We are going to work that much harder and have to play that much better to accomplish the same things."
There are believers out there, with ETSU having been picked third behind Wofford and Furman in the preseason media poll, even picking up two first place votes.
Not bad for a squad that had been a combined 11-22 since returning to the gridiron after the program was shut down following the 2003 season.
"It was a special year, it was a fun year. I had a lot of guys on that football team that were very hungry," said Sanders, who has been an offensive coordinator in the past at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. "I had guys that came on the football team that when they got here they didn’t have a stadium, didn’t have a locker room, didn’t have a weight room, and I don’t know if they had footballs so they had to get footballs.
"I had some guys that wanted to win and they were very hungry to win. They were willing to listen and willing to sacrifice a little bit. I had a few players that had been two-and-three-year starters that got replaced, didn’t play a whole lot, but they never complained.
"They did everything they could to help make the team better. They were a very unselfish team, a fun team to be around."
They were also entertaining to watch, winning six games by three points or less, rallying from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Furman and survived three overtimes to get past Western Carolina. Despite being outscored for the season, the Buccaneers found ways to win, also collecting three-point wins over VMI, Chattanooga, Mercer and The Citadel.
The season ended with a 34-27 loss at Jacksonville State in the FCS playoffs.
"That is the bottom line. I try to get our guys to understand, offense has to play well, but it doesn’t matter how the offense plays. The defense needs to play well, but it doesn’t matter, or the kicking game," Sanders said. "The only thing that matters is getting all three of those segments to do their part in that particular game. Some games you need the offense to do a little bit more, some of them you need the defense to step up and do a little bit more. Sometimes you need the punter to have a big day.
"Whatever the case may be, step up, do your part and let’s find a way to win the game because regardless whether you win 48-47 or 3-0, we all get to celebrate and we all get rings if we do it often enough."
uestions must be answered, especially on offense where the Buccaneers must find a new quarterback, with Sanders having plenty of candidates, including transfers Cade Weldon (Miami) and Chance Thrasher (Coastal Carolina) competing with holdovers Trey Mitchell, Tyrique Sandusky and Cameron Lewis.
"I feel comfortable that we have addressed the situation. We have some people there that are capable. It is going to be a wide open competition, whoever gives us the best chance to win will be the guy," said Sanders, who does have FCS Freshman All-American running back Quay Holmes back to carry the football behind a line that is missing All-American Matt Pyke, but does return SoCon preseason second team honorees Ben Blackmon and Tre’Mond Shorts. "Just like last year, it doesn’t mean it can’t change at some point. We are going to get the guys out there that we feel like give us the best opportunity to win.
"The best guy though to win on August 31st may not be the same guy that gives you the best chance to win three weeks later. The quarterback is no different from left guard or defensive tackle or inside linebacker. You get the best players out there that give you the best chance to win."
Defensively, the Buccaneers return nine starters, including defensive lineman Nasir Player, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, along with second team All-American defensive back Tyree Robinson. Defensive lineman Jason Maduafokwa and defensive back Jeremy Lewis are preseason second team So-Con honorees.
"We have a number of guys on defense that have played a lot of football," Sanders said. "Offensively I have Ben Blackmon, I have got Cam Parker, Quay Holmes, but the experience isn’t nearly as prevalent on offense as it is on defense.
"On defense we have a load of guys that have played a lot of football. Offensively, we are going to have a lot of new faces out there for the first time."
Awaiting ETSU is a challenging slate of non-league games, including Austin Peay, Shorter University and Appalachian State joining Vanderbilt from the SEC. The Bucs will get SoCon favorite Wofford at home, but will have to travel to Furman, which shared the league crown with the Buccaneers last season.
"Looking at that schedule, I don’t see many easy ones on there," Sanders said. "It is going to be a challenging schedule, but last year our motto was ‘one at a time.’ Play the first game, once the first game is over, learn from it, forget it and let’s go to game number two.
"That is certainly going to be the case again this year. It is a difficult schedule, but that is what makes it fun. You enjoy playing the big games. Nobody grows up in the back yard throwing the ball around dreaming of playing somebody they are going to beat by 40.
"You always dream of playing the tough games. We have 12 opportunities to play tough games this year and it should be a lot of fun."
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543