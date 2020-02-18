HURLEY, Va. – There were no surprises in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District girls basketball tournament on Tuesday with the top two seeds – Honaker and Grundy – advancing.
Grundy had to be strong and the Golden Wave withstood a strong challenge from Twin Valley to earn a trip to the finals with a 50-38 win over the Panthers.
“We did what it took to win,” Grundy coach Ronnie Compton said. “We kept our focus. When they would get close we would make a play. Twin Valley has things that can hurt you.”
It looked like it might be a blowout early. Maggie Deel hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Golden Wave (17-4) take a 10-3 lead with just over a minute to play in the first quarter. The Panthers had to battle back the rest of the game.
“We knew we could play with them, we stressed to the girls, we can’t let them come out and hit a bunch of 3s early on us and put us in a hole,” said Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “That’s exactly what happened. We had to play from behind and that made it difficult for us. My girls played hard, I was pleased with their effort, we just put ourselves in a bad position starting out.”
Twin Valley (10-11) made several runs. The Panthers cut the Grundy lead to only one-point twice in the second quarter and trailed only 26-24 at halftime.
The Golden Wave’s lead dwindled to 29-28 after a 3 by Kamryn Vance of the Panthers midway through the third quarter. However, Grundy held Twin Valley scoreless the rest of the quarter and extended its lead to eight points going to the fourth.
“It wasn’t a comfortable win,” Compton said. “We wanted to get enough of a lead that we could run ball control, but we never did get to that point, although we did get close a couple of times.”
It was close again, when the Panthers scored the first six points of the fourth quarter. A key basket in the paint by Emma Deel anda jumper by Mashayla Belcher meant order was restored for the Golden Wave.
“We’ve struggled shooting all year long,” Moore said. “We made a couple of young team mistakes, at critical times in the game. If we could have got it down to two or three points late, I felt our chances were pretty good, we just weren’t able to get it done.”
With time elapsing off the clock, Twin Valley was forced to foul. Grundy made 10-of-13 foul shots down the stretch to put it away.
“Fortunately, we executed enough times to win,” Compton said.
Belcher (13 points), Maggie Deel (12 points) and Jessi Looney (10 points led the Golden Wave.
Vance (15 points) and Keen (10 points) paced Twin Valley.
Honaker 63, Council 27
Two weeks without a game didn’t slow down the Tigers.
BDD regular-season champion extended its winning streak to 12 games with a blowout win over Council.
“We have a long break, it’s hard to go that long with nothing but practice,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “It feels good to come out and play a game, I was pleased with their effort.”
Honaker (18-5) held Council to only two points in the first eight minutes of play, to quickly build a double-digit lead. The Tigers were up 34-14 at the half and maintained control through the second half.
Council (6-17) was led by Abby Stevens with 12 points.
It was a balanced attack for the Tigers: Halle Hilton (15 points), LeeAnna McNulty (15 points), Kyla Boyd (14 points), and Kylie Vance (13 points) were all in double-figures.
