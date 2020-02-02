BRISTOL, Tenn. - Six-year-old Abingdon resident Sage Crews appeared on a local news program last week and delivered a line that brought smiles to all.
“He is a special little guy,” said Crews’ father, Scott. “The other day at school he was on the news and he was telling the news, ‘I am kind of a big deal.’ ”
He certainly is, and the King University men’s basketball program has done their part to make sure he knows it too.
“It is just a wonderful opportunity, they are wonderful with him, they are great role models. I think it has been good for them too,” said Crews’ mother, Ann. “It has been good for his confidence and they are great role models. He wants to be just like them, he wants to go to King University some day.”
He is already part of the King program, having taken part in a “signing” ceremony on Saturday, “officially” becoming a member of the Tornado. He has already been around the team for much of this season, but signed his first name to a “Letter of Intent” at the school cafeteria on Saturday.
“They brought him to us and it was like a love affair immediately on both ends,” said King University head coach George Pitts, whose Tornado began a relationship with Sage through Team IMPACT, first meeting the family at a team retreat in Unicoi in the fall. “It has been really great for Sage, his parents and his family, but it has been as great or greater for our guys to be a part of that.
“He has been to practice, he has been to games, the more time they spend with him the more they love him and the more they want to be around him. Today was just an opportunity to make it official.”
Sage is your typical kid, who loves nothing better than to play basketball and have a good time.
“I love running and jumping,” said Sage, who wore his No. 1 King basketball jersey to Saturday’s ceremony. “I play games with them. Once today I played with a basketball player. I was trying to run and he tried to steal the ball from me. It was a game. I was running, he tried to get me.”
“We do a good job of talking with his parents and trying to get him up here as much as we can,” added King assistant coach Julius Gallishaw. “He just loves it and smiles and brings joy to us. He is just so good, just a good overall kid. We love it, we love it.”
He also happens to be battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a progressive neuromuscular disorder. He just doesn’t let it slow him down.
“He is doing OK right now, he is a very happy kid,” Ann said.
It was Sage’s mother who connected Team IMPACT, which is an organization that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams. That was the start of a relationship at King that will last for at least two years.
“I heard about Team IMPACT and the wonderful things they have done,” Ann said. “It took a while, but they found us a great team and it has been wonderful and such a blessing.”
“It means a lot, it really does,” added Scott Crews. “King has been really good to him and they all accept him like a little brother.”
The King players have grown used to seeing Sage around, eagerly anticipating his arrival for practices, games or other team functions.
“He always brings a ton of energy to practice. Whenever he walks into the gym the whole demeanor of practice changes,” King senior standout Jordan Floyd said. “If we are having a bad practice or a negative practice, we see Sage walk into the gym and that just cheers everybody up just seeing him laugh and run around and just being a kid.
“It just makes me remember when I was his age. It is just a good feeling for him to be around us and for us to have a positive influence on him.”
Pitts, who first learned of Team IMPACT and their mission last summer, did the research, saw the impact they had on children and was eager to get his team involved.
“I just felt like it would be a wonderful thing for our team and for our guys to be a part of, but knowing that it would be super, super for whoever we got involved with us,” Pitts said. “Then when they gave us Sage, he is in Abingdon, he is close by, he is 6 years old. He has some circumstances and I just knew that would be great.”
Crews took part in a Team IMPACT “Draft Day” ceremony at the school cafeteria on Saturday morning, surrounded by family, friends, the entire King men’s basketball program, along with media members, even trying his hand at operating a television camera.
“He has been to a practice or two, he has been to a game or two,” Pitts said, “but today we are going to make it official.”
Sage was also given a T-shirt and basketball, both of which were signed by the King players and coaches.
“It is just a tremendous blessing to have Sage with us and his family,” Gallishaw said. “We love every part of it. You can see the guys light up when he comes in the room and comes to our practices and games. It is just a blessing to have him with us.”
Sage is, indeed, a big deal, and certainly was on Saturday. He is now part of the King basketball family.
“You know how basketball season is, there are a lot of ups and downs and when he comes around it is all a whole lot of ups,” Gallishaw said. “We just enjoy having him around and we can’t wait to see what the future holds with him because we have got another year with him so we love it. We love it.”
